Moldovan police clashed, Tuesday February 28, with hundreds of demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor, trying to break into the seat of government. Several people have been arrested.

Former Soviet republic, narrow brother Romania and UkraineMoldova has been grappling with the problem of the self-proclaimed secessionist republic for years pro-Russian Transnistria, where the troops of Moscow are located. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tension has increased in recent months. In June, Moldova was granted EU candidate country status together with Ukraine.