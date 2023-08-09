+45% turnover in the first half of 2023

Ingecom, the value-added distributor that operates in the sector of IT cybersecurity, OT/ICS cybersecurity, IoT and IMoT and cyber intelligence solutions, announced that it closed the first half of 2023 with a 45% growth in revenue, compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching nearly 20 million euros. This result is the result of a series of winning strategies that have allowed the VAD to respond more and more promptly to customer needs and to be in line with market evolution.

Redefining security with innovative partners

Ingecom’s success has been driven by a strategic vision and innovative partnerships. The key to this growth has been the signing of new distribution agreements and the entry of new partners into the company’s portfolio, who have introduced cutting-edge solutions to address the increasingly complex challenges of digital security.

The CEO of Ingecom, Javier Modubarcomments enthusiastically: “We are satisfied with the result achieved in the first half year, which even exceeds our expectations. We have made significant changes, welcoming new vendors both in the legacy cybersecurity and in the cyber intelligence area and eliminating some brands no longer in line with the current technological strategy”.

Agreements with young Spanish companies focused on cybersecurity

Ingecom has demonstrated its strength both nationally and internationally, forging alliances with Spanish companies such as Hackrocks and Enthec, but also with global names such as IronScales, Stellar Cyber ​​and Varonis.

The agreement with Hackrocks, the Spanish start-up specializing in cybersecurity training inspired by the standards proposed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), has introduced a new approach based on real security challenges. An idea that has captured the attention of the industry, promising to prepare security professionals with practical and relevant skills.

With the Enthec company, Ingecom has embraced the rise of cyber surveillance, cyber intelligence and risk assessment, demonstrating a comprehensive and cutting-edge vision in the field of digital security. Indeed, the brand aspires to become one of the leaders in the field of risk analysis platforms and its products have already been recognized by important international institutions.

Ingecom, from data protection to personal protection

Ingecom has not stopped at technology, but has looked beyond. With the addition of solutions like Stellar Cyber ​​and Varonis, the company has demonstrated a willingness to not only protect data, but also people and business assets. Security is not just about cyber attacks, but also about protecting the human being at the heart of operations.

IronScales is an enterprise email security platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence (HI) to block advanced phishing attacks that evade traditional security solutions. In addition, the agreement includes Security Awareness Training (SAT) features: security teams can launch video training campaigns for specific groups or individuals, as well as phishing attack simulation campaigns that identify the most vulnerable employees and provide them with content personalized training.

The addition of Stellar Cyber, a leader in attack detection and response thanks to a platform that includes an artificial intelligence engine and significantly reduces security risks, provides a holistic view of the entire network and IT infrastructure that also reveals the more complex attacks. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s machine learning technology learns attack patterns over time, thus continuously improving the level of detection and protection against attacks.

Closing the circle is Varonis, whose Data Security Platform technology helps identify and protect corporate data by detecting insider threats and cyber-attacks and analyzing data, account activity and user behavior, preventing and limiting data breaches and avoiding malicious actions on data thanks to automated processes and cyber threat classification.

“We can say that the Ingecom portfolio is constantly evolving and looks towards innovative technologies. We are also strengthening our offer by also focusing on data and the human being, which we consider two strategic pillars against threats”, concludes Modúbar.

