On September 9, the main creator of “Wolf Pack” had a face-to-face communication with the audience.

Red Net Moment News September 10th(Reporter Hu Yi) On September 9, the first annual military action film “Wolf Pack” officially landed in the national theaters. The film’s grand premiere was held in Changsha, Hunan. The film’s producer and chief producer Lv Jianmin, director Jiang Cong brought Leading actors Zhang Jin, Jiang Luxia and other main creators communicated face-to-face with the audience. The audience at the scene praised the film “another new masterpiece of military action film!” The movie “Wolf Pack” has been hotly discussed and concerned by the audience since its release, and was rated as a must-see by netizens in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The main creator, Changsha dialect, tells the spirit of the wolf pack that is not afraid of sacrifice

At the premiere in Hunan, film producer and chief producer Lv Jianmin, director Jiang Cong, leading stars Zhang Jin and Jiang Luxia appeared, and shared the story behind the scenes with the audience. The main creative team took three years to polish the script, traveled to Xinjiang, Pakistan and other places to explore the scene, invited Wu Xinlei, a military expert who had served in the special forces for many years, as a consultant, won the Golden Image Award for the best action direction several times, and served as the “Mekong River Action”. Dong Wei, the action director of many blockbuster films such as “Changjin Lake”, serves as the action director, striving to create cool military action films that are proficient in tactics and well-equipped on the basis of realism.

When asked about the characteristics of “Wolf Pack”, Zhang Jin used the famous scene line in the film “Complete the task at all costs” to describe the spirit of fearless sacrifice of the “Wolf Pack”. The biggest feature is that the seven teammates are good at each other but very united. And Jiang Luxia recommended the film with “If you are a brother, watch “Wolf Pack”, if you are a sister, you should watch “Wolf Pack” together” to recommend this film, saying that making a movie has made many friends, and this is also the most handsome movie of her. . In the interactive session, the excitement of a young audience was beyond words. When interacting with the main actors, he taught local love words in Changsha dialect, and the atmosphere was very warm.

The screening was praised as “hard enough to leave the scene”

The audience in Changsha was enthusiastic, and after watching the film, they sent praises in a tone full of local characteristics – “The Wolves Squad endured hardships, endured annoyance, and were not afraid of death, they were brutal!” “The Wolf Pack has a good plot. Tasty” “It’s hard enough and cool enough, I can’t bear to leave after reading it, and I want to watch them fight for a few more rounds!”. The most sparkling action movies can only be supported by the most powerful action actors. Zhang Jin, who studied under Yuan Jiaban, Li Zhiting, who has cooperated with Jackie Chan Chengjiaban many times, and Jiang Luxia, who was born in Shaolin Temple and starred in “Operation Red Sea”, have netizens commented that just looking at the lineup is worth the ticket price.

“The plot is tense and exciting, and you can watch the whole process without relying on the back of the chair.” The overseas anti-terrorist real gun is really hard-core, and the high level of the whole process can make the audience not dare to breathe! The film’s true portrayal of the wolf team also makes the group of unknown overseas security forces come alive. They fought back against terrorists outside the borders, attacked with arrogance to protect national interests, faced huge crises, and kept one side safe, but they had to hide behind the light, which touched the audience. Some netizens expressed emotionally: “I was stabbed to tears by the phrase ‘complete the task at all costs, that is my whole life’.”

The film “Wolf Pack” landed on the national theater chain on September 9. Lv Jianmin served as the producer and chief producer, Tang Chenqi served as the producer, Jiang Cong directed and wrote the screenplay, and Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting and Jiang Luxia starred in the leading roles. It is being shown nationwide. middle.

