why is it celebrated today, June 16

ENGINEER’S DAY. is celebrated on National Engineer’s Day in commemoration of the date of 1865 in which the first engineering degree in the country was created, which was studied in the Department of Exact Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires.

This day is complemented in our country with the Argentine Engineering Day which is celebrated on June 6 in commemoration of Luis Augusto Huergo, the first graduate of that academic institution.

The Argentine engineer Luis Augusto Huergo, on the right with the number 3, in a photograph together with Tomas Alva Edison (in the center) and Jorge Newbery, with the number 2 on the left.

With that fact began the training of Argentine engineers within the country. In turn, Huergo was one of the founders, and first president, of the Argentine Scientific Society. The entity was created with the objective of bringing together the exact science students of the country in order to promote practices that collaborate with the development of the country.

More ephemeris

1955 – MAY SQUARE. Argentine Navy and Air Force planes bomb Plaza de Mayo and fire machine guns at the Ministry of Economy and other buildings, in a frustrated coup attempt against the government of General Juan Domingo Perón that caused at least 308 deaths and thousands injured.

1960 – FILM PSYCHOSIS. The psychological thriller Psycho, a masterpiece by British filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and starring Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam and Janet Leigh, opens in three theaters in the United States.

Psychosis, by Alfred Hitchcock

1963 – VALENTINA TERESHKOVA. Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman to travel in space after being selected among some 400 applicants to pilot the Soviet Vostok 6 spacecraft, with which she orbited the Earth for three days.

: The story of Russian Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space

1967 – JIMI HENDRIX. American guitarist and singer-songwriter Jimi Hendrix burns his guitar on stage during the finale of his show before a crowd at the Monterrey Pop Festival in the American city of the same name. Hendrix had already smashed his guitar during his performance at the legendary Woodstock rock festival in 1969.

1996 – VELEZ 5 – BOCA 1. Vélez Sarsfield thrashed Boca Juniors 5-1 in a match on the thirteenth date of the Clausura 1996 tournament in which the referee Javier Castrilli sent off the Boquense star Diego Maradona and the “Velezano” goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert scored a goal from a free kick and another penal.

2006 – LIONEL MESSI. Forward Lionel Messi scores his first World Cup goal. It was in Argentina’s 6-0 victory over Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Lionel Messi made his debut against Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup.

2011 – TOWER OF PISA. After twenty years of restoration works to prevent its collapse, the Tower of Pisa reopens to the public, located in the Duomo square of the Italian city of the same name and whose inclination defies the law of gravity. Built at the end of the 12th century, the tower has an inclination of four degrees above the vertical of its central axis.

The Tower of Pisa is not the most leaning in the world. (123RF)

2019 – HISTORICAL BLACKOUT. The entire Argentine territory, except for the province of Tierra del Fuego, is left without electricity supply as a result of a failure in the interconnected energy distribution system. The damage also affected Uruguay, Paraguay and southern Brazil.

Other ephemeris

1779.- Spain declares war on Great Britain. The siege of Gibraltar begins.

1802.- The island of Menorca becomes Spanish land again, after 72 years of foreign domination, by the Treaty of Amiens.

1861.- The Artistic and Literary Lyceum is founded in Havana, a cultural society of great historical significance in Cuba.

1900.- The Cuban people vote for the country’s first Constitution.

1903.- Foundation of the Ford Motor Company in Detroit (USA).

.- Officially registered the Pepsi-Cola brand.

1911.- The International Business Machine computer group, better known as IBM, is born.

1932.- Demolished in Chile the Governing Board of the so-called Socialist Republic. A new board is formed, governed by Carlos Dávila, who days later proclaims himself provisional president.

1950.- Opening of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for the fourth edition of the men’s soccer world championship organized by FIFA.

1958.- Imre Nagy, a Hungarian politician, is executed after being expelled from the communist party.

1976.- Dozens of children are murdered in Soweto, South Africa, for refusing to learn “Afrikkaans”, the language of the whites who held power, and protests begin that kill some 700 people in the following weeks.

1978.- Premiere in the United States of the movie Grease, one of the musical classics of the 20th century.

1983.- Yuri Andropov, elected head of the Soviet State.

1994.- The Brazilian Joao Havelange is elected for a sixth term as head of FIFA.

1999. Astronauts John Glenn, Chiaki Mukai, Pedro Duque and Valeri Poliakov are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

2002.- The right-wing Union for the Presidential Majority (UMP) formation wins the legislative elections in France and achieves an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

2004.- Andrés Valencia, former Mexican ambassador to Colombia, is named “facilitator” in the dialogue process between the Colombian government and the ELN guerrilla.

2005.- José Dirceu, Minister of the Civil House (presidency) of Brazil, resigns as a result of allegations of corruption.

2012.- The Burmese opposition member Suu Kyi receives the Nobel Peace Prize awarded in 1991.

2017.- 23 former Ibero-American presidents sign the so-called Declaration of Mexico, with which they denounce the situation in Venezuela and request the paralysis of the Constituent Assembly.

2019.- Historic blackout in Argentina, Uruguay and some areas of southern Paraguay due to a massive failure in the interconnection between the three countries.

2019.- The G20 agrees to create an international framework to reduce the dumping of plastic waste into the ocean.

2020.- 20 Indian soldiers die in the first border clash with China in 45 years.

BIRTHS

1890.- Stan Laurel, “the skinny one”, British actor.

1910.- Juan Velasco Alvarado, Peruvian military and politician.

1917.- Katharine Graham, American, editor of the newspaper “The Washington Post”.

1920.- José López Portillo, former president of Mexico.

1926. Efrain Rios Montt, former president of Guatemala.

1934.- William Forsyth Sharpe, American economist, Nobel Prize.

1937.- Erich Segal, American writer.

.- Simeon of Saxony Coburg (King Simeon II of Bulgaria), former Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

1942.- Giacomo Agostini, Italian, motorcycling world champion.

1985.- Joël Dicker, Swiss writer

1995.- Joseph Schooling, nadador singapurense.

DEATHS

1777.- Jean Bautiste Gresset, French writer.

1977.- Werner von Braun, German engineer and physicist.

1979.- Nicholas Ray, American film director.

1990.- Eva Turner, British operatic singer.

1998.- Roberto Cañedo, Mexican actor.

2000.- Nagako, wife of Emperor Hirohito.

2005.- Enrique Laguerre, Puerto Rican writer.

2012.- Giuseppe Bertolucci, Italian filmmaker and director.

2017.- John G. Avildsen, American filmmaker.

.- Helmut Kohl, German politician.

2020.- Eden Pastora, “Commander Zero”, Nicaraguan guerrilla.

2021.- Janet Malcolm, American journalist and writer.

