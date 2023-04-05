[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 05, 2023]On the afternoon of April 4, Shen Yun International Art Troupe’s second performance in Nantes, the western city of France, was sold out again. The audience praised Shen Yun as a miracle of beauty, awakening the soul and bringing the audience Traveling in the fairyland, forgetting troubles, is a true connection with God.

Captain Pierre-Henri Lorin of the Navy: “It’s really a wonderful performance. There are still people in the world who can achieve such a wonderful performance. Whether it is stage choreography, choreography, dancers or composition, their ideas have achieved such a magical performance. It’s amazing.”

Physiotherapist Sylviane Rebut: “The performance is a real connection with God, a call of the soul, to wake us up. In the artist’s grace and beauty, I found this perfect connection, with a beautiful energy, we really I felt the miracles that the human body can create, the miracles of beauty, the beauty of God.”

Pierre-Henri Lorin: “It is indeed a performance of God. We travel in the fairyland and fly to the sky. We fly across the sky, forgetting the troubles and tedious daily life.”

Pierre-Henri Lorin: “We become light because we are transported into another world, a magical world. The show is very expressive, showing difficult moments of many characters or dynasties, re-enacting very ancient historical events of the Huaxia Dynasty The artistic attainment of the performance is very, very high.”

Sylviane Rebut: “The show shows all the grace and beauty of a woman, and the masculinity of a man, all of which is a connection to God. The show also reflects that people in today’s world have gone astray, people are only connected to matter, not to heart Connection, this is what the show reminds us, to be connected to the heart, this is the part of our divinity and the most important thing about us as a human being. The show is the connection between the body and the spirit, and the awakening of the soul. We need these because we There is spirituality deep in my heart, thank you Shen Yun for this miracle, thank you!”

