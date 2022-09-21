Original title: The more he works, the younger Hu Feng, who is 90 years old, never gives up

On the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, 90-year-old Hong Kong veteran actor Hu Feng was diagnosed with the new crown, which caused many viewers to worry for a while. To this end, Hu Feng specially recorded a video to report safety to everyone. In the video, he is in high spirits and speaks full of energy: “Don’t worry, everyone, I have had three injections (vaccine)!” However, Hu Feng was originally scheduled to appear on the stage of the Hong Kong Red Pavilion for the fifth time on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival to hold a concert and perform. Can only be postponed. In fact, this concert was originally scheduled to be held at the beginning of this year, because the epidemic has been postponed twice. Although it has been postponed for the third time now, Hu Feng still cheerfully promised the audience: “I hope you will keep your tickets, and I will meet you again at the Red Pavilion as soon as possible!”

In the Hong Kong entertainment industry, Hu Feng is like a needle in the sea. He has been in the industry for nearly 70 years, from the Cantonese film Xiaosheng to the Hong Kong drama gold medal Luye, and has been a “professional father” and “professional grandpa” for more than 20 years. He said a long time ago that he would never give up, and he is definitely a model of getting younger as he works.

first entry

The first movie starred the male protagonist

handsome face comedian soul

Why does everyone call Hu Feng “Brother Xiu”? Because his original name was Hu Jixiu, the stage name “Hu Feng” was taken by his boss after he entered the industry, which means that he has become popular in the entertainment circle like Maple Leaf. Hu Feng’s life originally did not have much overlap with the entertainment industry. He was born in an antique family in Guangzhou, and his parents expected him to inherit the family business. At the age of 21, he secretly applied for the Dacheng Film Company and became an actor, and he became the leading actor in his first film. Fire and red.

In the first year of Hu Feng’s debut, some newspapers described him as “moderate in stature, handsome in appearance, lively in attitude, and gentle in conversation, possessing the qualities that a handsome young boy of the era should have.” But this handsome young man has a comedian soul since he was a child, and even accidentally made himself stutter: Hu Feng often played tricks with his brothers and sisters in his family when he was a child. He liked to play the clown Zhu Puquan, but he was too involved , stuttering can not be changed. Until now, Hu Feng’s speech is still not smooth. But miraculously, his stutter disappeared as soon as he turned on the phone and said dialogue. Perhaps because it does not affect the performance, Hu Feng doesn’t care about this “hidden disease” who is not handsome or even funny at all, and even jokes that he has won the attention of many beauties because of his stuttering, so he does not want to change this habit. He proudly said in an interview: “I am born with talent. Although I stutter, I just eat (film and television).”

Although he made a lot of literary films in his early years, Hu Feng’s most far-reaching work was a comedy – “Difficult Brothers and Difficulties” released in 1960. Zhou Qing, played by him, and Wu Jucai, played by Xie Xian, are two impoverished brothers and sisters who work hard to make a living together. This Cantonese film is popular and funny enough, and it has a deep influence on the later Hong Kong film and television people. Since then, there have been many film and television works based on “The Difficult Brother” in the past few decades.

professional experience

as long as you stay young

Age is not a barrier

Hu Feng joined TVB in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s, and more than 30 years passed in a blink of an eye. He played from “Dad Professional” to “Grandpa Professional”, and he is still fighting in front of the curtain. Until last year, he still drove to TV City to work by himself, and he had one or two episodes every year to meet the audience. Most of the partners of the same era have retired, but Hu Feng is reluctant to retire. In his opinion, work keeps him young: “Many of my friends have reached retirement age. They have worked hard for most of their lives and want to retire to enjoy life. But once they retire, their health often deteriorates, their health gets worse and worse, and they can’t do anything. . So I’m not going to retire, and I’m planning to do more interesting work and meet new people.”

For Hu Feng, age has never been an obstacle. Hu Feng has been “old” for many years, but it seems that he has never grown old, and still maintains a state of mind that is younger than his younger generation. For example, in 2013, the 81-year-old also took his “brother” Xie Xian and Joe Junior to record the reality show “Three Little Boys Going to Travel”, started an impromptu trip in Europe as a backpacker; Jiang joined and became “Four Little Students Going to Travel”, and went to Russia again. As for the “tradition” of holding a concert in the Red Pavilion, it started when Hu Feng was 70 years old: at the time of his 70th birthday, a friend suggested that he hold a concert as a commemoration; In 2002, Feng held the first Red Pavilion concert in his life, “Maple Show 70 Years of Life Concert”. Ten years later, the 80-year-old Hu Feng once again went to the Red Pavilion to hold the “Feng Xiu 80 Superstar Concert 2012”. After that, at the age of 86 and 89, he sang in the Red Pavilion. This “Brother Xiu 90 Welcome Golden Autumn Infinite Fengsao Concert” will be his fifth concert in the Red Pavilion. In order to prepare for this concert, Hu Feng was busy practicing songs, rehearsing, and trying out costumes some time ago, and lived a very fulfilling life. In the previous interview, Hu Feng revealed that there will be 30 songs in the concert, which will be sung for 3 hours in a row, which makes people have to admire the 90-year-old’s energy.

love affair

Self-taught “Dance King Xiu”

Too many years of tolerance

In addition to the nicknames “Brother Xiu” and “Xiu Xiu”, Hu Feng also has another nickname “Dance King Xiu” – because he dances really well. In the 1960s, Cantonese musicals became popular in Hong Kong, and as a popular student, Hu Feng made more than 100 films. Among them, “Colorful Youth” (1966), which he performed with Xiao Fangfang, Chen Baozhu and Xue Jiayan, had a box office of more than 1.1 million Hong Kong dollars. At that time, the cheapest movie ticket was 0.7 Hong Kong dollars, and the most expensive was only 1.7 Hong Kong dollars. How good is Hu Feng at dancing? Chen Baozhu recalled many years later that when she was filming “Colorful Youth”, she practiced hard at home for two days before she dared to officially join the filming group, but Hu Feng’s memory of the film was only “it was a little difficult to dance in leather shoes”. When he was busy, Hu Feng had to shoot four or five sets a day, but memorizing dance steps was a piece of cake for him: “In those years, musicals were mainly about dancing and didn’t have any plots, so they didn’t need to be pre-arranged. Well, just practice a few times on the spot. The hardest thing is to wear a suit and tie. There is no air-conditioning at the scene, and with the strong lights, you will be sweaty if you don’t dance.”

In fact, Hu Feng has not studied dancing professionally, but he really loves dancing. When he was young, he read the dance column of the newspaper and listened to the dance lessons on the radio to learn how to dance. He slowly taught himself tap dance, samba, rumba, cowboy dance and other dance styles. If he was not careful, he became the “dance king” in the party. “. Hu Feng and his wife Lu Yonghe met at a Christmas party and fell in love at first sight. Interestingly, Lu Yonghe doesn’t actually like dancing. Hu Feng once recalled in an interview that when they were young, the couple went on a date together. After dinner, Hu Feng would dance on the dance floor by himself. He once said: “Although my wife does not encourage me to go out to dance, she will not object. The work is very hard, and I film around the clock. In my spare time, I like to dance and enjoy. My wife will accompany me when she is free, but only three or four times out of ten. If my wife also likes dancing, of course I am happy, but the interest cannot be forced.” Hu Feng and Lu Yonghe had been together for 59 years until Lu Yonghe passed away in 2016. Over the years, the two have tolerated each other, creating this marriage story in the entertainment industry.

Circle of friends

Facing farewell calmly

Don’t live up to your ninety-year-old life

Hu Feng has held four concerts in the Red Pavilion, and each time the guest lineup can almost gather half of the Hong Kong performing arts circle, even comparable to a large-scale awards ceremony. On the one hand, it is because he has been in the industry for a long time and is highly respected; on the other hand, it is also because he is honest and easy to get along with. In addition to five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Hu Feng has more than ten daughters and daughters, including Jacky Cheung, Liming, Lin Yilian and others. In July this year, TVB specially produced a program to celebrate Hu Feng’s 90th birthday. Lin Yilian, who had not appeared on TV for several years and was abroad, also recorded a rare video to celebrate Hu Feng’s birthday. This year’s “Brother Xiu 90 Welcome Golden Autumn Unlimited Maple Show” was originally scheduled to have more than 80 guests, including Jacky Cheung, Zheng Xinyi, Roland, Zhang Jiahui and others. In an interview, Hu Feng revealed that one of the reasons for inviting Zhang Jiahui was because his wife often praised Zhang Jiahui for singing well during his lifetime.

Hu Feng’s concert has left many classic pictures that cannot be copied. For example, in his first concert at the Red Pavilion at the age of 70, his friend Shen Dianxia took the stage in a friendly manner. However, Shen Dianxia passed away in 2008. At his 80-year-old concert, Hu Feng used projection and sound effects to arrange for himself and Shen Dianxia to “sing” a song “One Yu Continue to Laugh” again to commemorate her. At last year’s 89-year-old concert, Hu Feng tried to reunite the four young students of “Four Little Students Going to Travel” on the stage. Unfortunately, Xie Xian Baoyi was not able to attend, and Zeng Jiang, who was still in good spirits at the time, was on the stage. Died unexpectedly this year. When you live to a certain age, you will inevitably face life and death one after another. Hu Feng felt that people must be happy every day: “It’s not that there is no unhappiness, it’s just that I try to make myself happy, and I don’t want to live up to my 90-year-old life. When the old friends and friends around me finish one after another, I will think about when It’s your turn? This is the only way in life. You must be very reluctant to give up on the day you leave, but you’re not happy when you think about these things, so tell yourself to go with the flow and don’t think too much to make yourself sad.”

