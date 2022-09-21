Microsoft just announced that the September update for the Xbox consoles has begun rolling out. As usual, that means new features, two of the main ones being an interesting but certainly appreciated addition, while the second seems to be a quality-of-life improvement.

The first is related to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, which was released yesterday. It turns out that it has a really cool feature, customizable Xbox button colors.Have“Over 16 million shades of light”, you can use it in the Xbox Accessories app on your PC and use your Xbox with a controller connected. Xbox Achiever Stalion83 showed off a few examples on Twitter, which you can check out further.

Another new feature is Complete library, which allows you to see everything you have to play, including everything installed, everything on Game Pass, all claimed Xbox games with Gold titles, EA access, and more. There are also stronger filters in your library, so you can easily get games based on how many they support, genres, if they’re enhanced for Xbox Series S/X (or even Xbox One X), and more.

You also get better tools for multiple storage options, so you can set one as a default, or just let Xbox decide which makes the most sense.Finally, we want to highlight the new“Event closes in X minutes” options. If everyone used it and reduced their free time, we would save quite a bit of energy (good for the environment and wallets), and frankly we do need that in Europe for the time being.

More has been added in the September update, and you can read it all on Xbox Wire.