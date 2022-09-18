Home Entertainment The most authentic Giuseppe Verdi at the Verdi Festival
Entertainment

The most authentic Giuseppe Verdi at the Verdi Festival

by admin
The most authentic Giuseppe Verdi at the Verdi Festival

To rediscover the most authentic Verdi. The Verdi Festival has reached its 22nd edition (Parma and Busseto 22 September-16 October 2022) and is presented in a more complete guise, with three works in scenic form, but always in the sign of the accurate philological and scientific work that distinguishes it , and which has as its beacon the adhesion and return of Verdi’s operas to the will, to the thought and to the original musical dictation, alongside these aspects the challenge of directing theater.

See also  Chen Xiaojun's "Make Life Look Good" season two reluctant to separate the golden sentences frequently to share life attitude jqknews

You may also like

Appreciation | The music album “Lang Lang’s Disney”...

Miss Marple is back, Agatha Christie’s heirs authorize...

Wheels of History: Farewell to Dave Smith, Father...

Global Quick Look: Chen Xiuzhu’s Personal Information Who...

The ceiling of the drama “Keep in Business”...

Al Blue Note i Cuban Latin Jazz All...

Daughter Xu Laosan speaks uncontrollably. For the first...

Art Review丨The journey of domestic animation still has...

The cool breeze lingers in the river –...

Cameron Is Very Happy With Ubisoft’s Avatar Game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy