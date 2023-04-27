The most “crowded” May 1st file will be released together with 18 new films! The performance of the leader is bright, setting the best result in a single season after the epidemic! _Financial Focus_Financial Management_Securities Star

(Original title: The most “crowded” May 1st file will be released together with 18 new films! The leading performance is bright and the best single-season result after the epidemic!)

The recent strong performance of the box office has boosted the recovery expectations of the film and television industry, and film and television stocks have risen significantly.

Shanghai Film Profit

Best result in a single season after the epidemic

On the evening of April 26,shanghai moviesThe 2022 annual report and the first quarter report were released. The company suffered a loss in 2022, but its performance in the first quarter of this year has improved significantly, achieving a net profit of 36 million yuan attributable to the parent company, turning losses into profits year-on-year. According to financial report data in recent years, the first quarter of this year was the company’s highest single-quarter profit after the outbreak began, returning to nearly 80% of the level in the first quarter of 2019.

The company stated that the main reason is that the box office of the Spring Festival stalls is better, and after negotiation, the rental terms of some theaters have been changed to pure commissions, which has reduced rental costs and led to a substantial increase in profits.

Since early March,shanghai moviesThe stock price has risen sharply, and the latest price has risen by 272.2% compared with the beginning of March. It is the stock with the largest cumulative increase except for new stocks. The stock has risen 19.41% this week, and the latest static price-earnings ratio is as high as 781.78 times, significantly higher than the industry average.

According to the first quarterly report, many institutions have increased their holdings in Shanghai Films this year. Among them, the National Social Security Fund 602 Group appeared on the list of the company’s top ten shareholders for the first time, and became the fourth largest shareholder. In addition, the China-Europe Alpha Hybrid Securities Investment Fund managed by Gulen has newly become the sixth largest shareholder, and many other public funds and asset management products have appeared among the top ten shareholders of the stock. According to the statistics of Databao, in the first quarter, the funds held a total of 11.2561 million shares of this stock, an increase of 140.46% from the end of last year.

In addition to Shanghai Film, the film and television sector is the leaderChinese filmThe first quarter also set the highest single-quarter profit after the epidemic. According to the China Film Announcement, the net profit attributable to the parent company in the first quarter was 182 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 56.89%. In the first quarter, the company led or participated in the production of 9 films and put them on the market. 85.4% of the total.

The number of new films on May Day is expected to hit a new high

Since the beginning of this year, the film and television industry has seen frequent blockbusters, and the national movie box office revenue has increased significantly. The box office of “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth II” entered the top ten box office in Chinese film history. Drive the enthusiasm for watching movies. According to Maoyan data, as of April 26, the national movie box office has reached 17.861 billion yuan, an increase of 23.64% compared with the same period last year.

The May Day holiday is approaching. This year’s “May 1st” is expected to have 18 films released, of which 9 new films will be released on April 28 alone; 6 new films will be released on April 29 and 3 new films will be released on May 1. , the number is expected to hit a record high.

According to the data from the Maoyan Research Institute, at 16:00 on April 26, the total box office of new films in the May 1st period exceeded 150 million yuan. . Among them, Enlight Media is the producer of “So Many Years”, and Chinese films have led or participated in the production of “The King of the Sky” and “Unfamiliar Life”.

Many institutions are optimistic about the opportunities brought by the festival. The Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Research Report believes that excluding 2020 and 2022, when new films will be released due to the epidemic, in recent years, the comprehensive box office, volume and price of domestic films during the May 1st period have basically shown a steady growth trend. At the same time, the May Day holiday has been extended from 3 days before 2019 to 5 days in 2021. The May Day period has become the longest period other than the Spring Festival and National Day. With the improvement of the supply of new films + the normal operation of theaters, The film industry has accelerated its recovery.

The Open Source Securities Research Report believes that the box office hit of the animated film “Slam Dunk” may further prove that people’s demand for watching movies is strong after the epidemic, and high-quality content can bring greater box office flexibility. For many years, “Unfamiliar with Life” and “Prosecutorial Situation”, 18 new films with more than 200,000 people want to see them will be released, or create the highest box office in history. elasticity.

Film and television stocks collectively rose

The recent strong performance of the box office has boosted expectations for the recovery of the film and television industry, and individual stocks in the sector have risen significantly. Statistics from Securities Times·Databao show that since March, more than 70% of film and television stocks have risen, with a cumulative median increase of 13.3%;Shanghai Film, Tangde Film and Television, Ciwen MediaThe biggest gainers were 272.2%, 106.99%, and 85.57% respectively.

Since March, film and television stocks have received funds from Beijing to continue to increase their positions, and their total holdings have increased by 102 million shares; among them, those whose stock prices are relatively stagnantwanda movieHoldings increased the most, reaching 34.3351 million shares.in additionHuayi Brothers, Zhongnan Culture, Chinese FilmsThe increase in shareholdings was above 10 million shares.