The movie “Enthusiasm” releases a special edition of “Qingdao Dance King” Huang Bo, watch hip-hop veterans and chase their dreams_Ding Lei_Dream_Dapeng

Original title: The movie “Enthusiasm” releases a special edition of “Qingdao Dance King” Huang Bo, watch hip-hop veterans and chase their dreams again

Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Hui Xiaowan) June 25, directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, chief producer Chen Zhixi, starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, starring Liu Mintao, Yue Yunpeng, Xiaoshenyang, Zhang Zixian, Song Zuer and Jiang Long’s special movie “Enthusiasm” released a special edition of “Qingdao Dance King” Huang Bo, recording the “birth” of Ding Lei, a street dance veteran, and the tenacity he exuded on the way to pursue his dreams. The film tells the story of Ding Lei (played by Huang Bo), a veteran street dancer, who meets Chen Shuo (played by Wang Yibo), a young dancer who loves and pursues dreams sincerely. , there are many masters in the dance troupe, with different personalities, colliding with Chen Shuo to create different sparks, and there are constant jokes. Chen Shuo cherishes this stage very much, looking forward to the opportunity to play, but finds that everything is not as smooth as expected.

The movie “Enthusiasm” released a screenshot of “Qingdao Dance King” Huang Bo’s special edition.

The “Qingdao Dance King” Huang Bo special shows the audience the “birth” of Ding Lei, a veteran hip-hop dancer, from multiple dimensions. The acting skills show the dream journey of a street dance veteran, and also demonstrate the stubbornness of this “Qingdao Dance King”. Insist on playing by yourself, treat every rehearsal seriously and attentively, just as Director Dapeng said: “I have experienced the joy of working with Brother Bo”.

It is Huang Bo’s serious study of the role that can create a specific and individual hip-hop veteran Ding Lei. For this role, Huang Bo also has his own persistence and ideas. He said: “Ding Lei is a former passionate dancer, and he has persisted for his dream until now. Although he also has some shortcomings, but at the same time his heart is full of That energy of not admitting defeat.” As a hip-hop coach, he has his own beliefs in his heart, and shoulders the responsibility to the players on his shoulders. His persistence in his dreams is the reason why he has been working hard. Perhaps youth is long gone, but what remains unchanged is the purest pursuit of dreams in his heart.

