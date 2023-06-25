[NTD Express]Monsters are raised, but Putin’s power is shaken by backlash | Zelensky | Wagner

Updated: June 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM

People visiting Red Square in Moscow stand in front of a metal barrier on June 24, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the same day that the armed defection of the Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and that the leader of the organization Yevgeny Prigozhin (Yevgeny Prigozhin) had betrayed Russia. He vowed to punish the dissidents. Prigozin said he had taken control of key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, June 25, 2023]The Russian “rebel army” suddenly died down, and the leaders went to Belarus; there was a mutiny in the Russian army, and Zelensky: The Russian army should go home; Putin’s power was shaken, but the monster was raised. Backlash; who are the rebels this time? Putin’s cook’s counterattack life! | #NTD Express 6/24/2023

