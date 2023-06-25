ready by 2030. Here’s how they work

I received vaccines

therapeutic a mRna to counter the advance of the tumors they could be ready as early as 2030: Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin tell ANSA, to whom we owe the vaccines used against the Covid-19 pandemic and who are also co-founders of the biopharmaceutical company BioNTech. The two pioneers of this type of vaccine, who are also working on malaria and tuberculosis, are today in Rome for the delivery of the Feltrinelli 2023 international prize for medicine, awarded by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei. “If the trials now underway give positive results and confirm the effectiveness of mRna vaccines also for cancer – add the two researchers – then the first treatments could arrive between 2030 and 2040″.

