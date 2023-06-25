Home » Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the blitz in the restaurant: the man is taken away by two armed men
World

Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the blitz in the restaurant: the man is taken away by two armed men

by admin
Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the blitz in the restaurant: the man is taken away by two armed men

The restaurant cameras of Colonic yachtthe Abruzzo chef kidnapped in Ecuador, they resumed the phases of the kidnapping. The images show two people with uncovered faces, with machine guns in hand, who enter the club wearing the police uniform. A third, also armed, remains outside wearing a helmet. A few seconds and the cameras film the chef who is escorted out from the restaurant by one of the kidnappers, without offering any resistance.

video Facebook/Teresa Menendez

Previous Article

Tunisia, hundreds of residents protest against sub-Saharan migrants: “Let’s protect Sfax”

See also  Iran claims that the U.S. refuses to guarantee that it will not withdraw from the nuclear agreement

You may also like

Emanuel Late Lat is coming to Crvena zvezda...

U.S. homeless crisis intensifies, older people bear brunt...

A drone dropped a bomb on soldiers in...

The Russian government has announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin...

The uprising of the Wagner group in Russia...

[NTD Express]Monsters are raised, but Putin’s power is...

Tunisia, hundreds of residents protest against sub-Saharan migrants:...

Wagner leaves Russia, no trace of Prigozhin. Blinken:...

Cassation confirms the dismissal. What did the inspectors...

Eva Fort will open the Curtis Harding concert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy