Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the blitz in the restaurant: the man is taken away by two armed men

13
The restaurant cameras of Colonic yachtthe Abruzzo chef kidnapped in Ecuador, they resumed the phases of the kidnapping. The images show two people with uncovered faces, with machine guns in hand, who enter the club wearing the police uniform. A third, also armed, remains outside wearing a helmet. A few seconds and the cameras film the chef who is escorted out from the restaurant by one of the kidnappers, without offering any resistance.
video Facebook/Teresa Menendez
Previous Article
Tunisia, hundreds of residents protest against sub-Saharan migrants: “Let’s protect Sfax”
See also Iran claims that the U.S. refuses to guarantee that it will not withdraw from the nuclear agreement