Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the blitz in the restaurant: the man is taken away by two armed men

The restaurant cameras of Colonic yachtthe Abruzzo chef kidnapped in Ecuador, they resumed the phases of the kidnapping. The images show two people with uncovered faces, with machine guns in hand, who enter the club wearing the police uniform. A third, also armed, remains outside wearing a helmet. A few seconds and the cameras film the chef who is escorted out from the restaurant by one of the kidnappers, without offering any resistance.

video Facebook/Teresa Menendez

