How the Tour de Suisse dealt with the death of Gino Mäder

After the death of professional cyclist Gino Mäder, the organizers of the Swiss national tour managed to deal appropriately with the tragic situation.

In memory of Gino Mäder: the Tour de Suisse field on Saturday, one day after the Swiss racing driver succumbed to his injuries.

Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Before the horror of the Tour de Suisse broke out on Thursday, the national tour could hardly have gone more brilliantly. A Swiss win in the opening event by time trialist Stefan Küng, Eritrean folk festival atmosphere thanks to sprinter Biniam Girmay, and in the mountains the climbers fought spectacular duels for overall victory.

