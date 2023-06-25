?618 kitchen and bathroom just-needed category market summary report: like a big wave washes the sand, real gold will be seen in a long time | Report Highlights- OFweek Smart Home Network

618 kitchen and bathroom just-needed category market summary report: like a big wave washing the sand, real gold will be seen in a long time | report highlights

The just-concluded 618 has released some signals of industry recovery for the kitchen and bathroom categories. The three-year epidemic has had a serious impact on the kitchen and bathroom appliances with high installation attributes. However, judging from the recovery of 618 this year, it has given the industry the opportunity to refine its internal skills like a big wave. The brand’s offensive and defensive, product The innovation and the release of consumption jointly support the rapid upgrading of the industry.Poke → Aowei Data Compass

1 Scale and rhythm: The total growth rate of smoke stoves has exceeded the same period, and most categories have picked up. 618 has a significant effect on the cumulative release in the first half of the year, and the pull is stronger in the first week

According to AVC monitoring data, on June 18, 2023, the total online retail sales of just-needed kitchen and bathroom categories (range hoods, gas stoves, electric heaters, and gas heaters) totaled 7.15 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%, and the growth rate exceeded the same period last year , among which the growth rate of heating and range hoods is leading.

Judging from the proportion of 618 sales in the first half of the year, the node effect of 618 is increasing year by year. Especially this year, the demand accumulated from January to May is released through the promotion period, which fully reflects that the recovery of consumption of kitchen and bathroom appliances lags behind that of FMCG and tourism. At the same time, it also shows that consumers of kitchen and bathroom appliances still have a certain price sensitivity. Looking at the proportion of the three weeks separately, the driving force of the “preheating period” in the first week is more significant.

2 Brand and structure: For the first time in a market disrupted by the epidemic, the structure has rapidly upgraded, the brand concentration has increased, and the proportion of mid-to-high price segments has increased rapidly

The category of kitchen and bathroom rigid needs has long experienced price involution, high configuration and low price and other chaos. At present, the industrial structure is showing a rapid upgrading trend in 618. According to AVC online monitoring data, on 618 this year, online range hoods, gas stoves, electric heaters, and combustion heaters have seen the most significant growth in price segments above 3,000 yuan, 1,700 yuan, 2,000 yuan, and 3,500 yuan, respectively. Looking at the 5-year long cycle, it seems to be an explosive upgrade that has been “dormant” for a long time.

Industrial upgrading has also boosted brand concentration to further increase, and brands are also experiencing industry clean-up and panning for gold. Judging from the average price of TOP10 brands in each category, the structure of top brands has been upgraded more rapidly. It can be said that the three-year epidemic has shown full resilience for kitchen and bathroom brands.

3 Two-way upgrade of parameters and shapes: The industry is gradually getting out of the quagmire of “high configuration and low price”, and ultra-thin shape is the general trend

For kitchen and bathroom categories, whether it is the large air volume of the hood or the large volume of the electric heater, the price distance from the basic products is gradually widening, and even is increasing rapidly. High parameters match higher prices, which is the key support for the upgrading of category scale and brand structure.

The form upgrade is also effectively stimulating the scale development of rigid demand categories. During the 618 period this year, the growth rate of online sales of ultra-thin hoods, thin electric water heaters, and small-volume gas water heaters was 124.8%, 52.1%, and 39.9%, respectively. gap. “Ultra-thin” has become an important direction for the current iteration of just-needed kitchen and bathroom categories.

4 The four-dimensional drive of sensibility and rationality, vertical and horizontal: perceptual consumption power makes the white smoke stove sell well; rational consumption power drives the iteration of environmentally friendly products; vertical diversification of hot water categories stimulates the consumption of smoking stove hot scenes horizontally

The appearance with a sense of design also brings premium prices and market space, and various brands have also entered the market one after another. According to the online monitoring data of Aowei, during the 618 period, the proportion of sales of multiple models of white smoke stoves increased significantly, and the decoration style of the “cream style” kitchen once hit the aesthetics of consumers.

Rational consumption power is reflected in consumers’ support for products with more efficient and environmentally friendly performance. According to AVC monitoring data, gas stoves with high thermal efficiency (>63%) accounted for a rapid increase in online sales on 618 this year. The condensing gas water heater has maintained a stable and slow growth in a long period of time, and the promotion of industrial upgrading by the concept of environmental protection is a long-term process.

In terms of vertical expansion of categories, water heater products continue to be subdivided, electric instant heating and small kitchen appliances continue to grow steadily, and new products appear in a more miniature shape and colorful appearance.

In terms of the horizontal combination of categories, online set purchases of smoke stoves are still the mainstream, and the small increase in popularity of smoke stoves is also noticeable, which means that under the driving of the scene, the just-needed categories also have a mutual stimulation effect.

epilogue: When the big waves scour the sand, you will see gold, and the jade dragon will sing in the wind and clouds. The kitchen and bathroom industry has been tested and screened in fierce struggles, and long-term exploration will surely yield results. Under the dominance of existing stocks, the upgrade of the kitchen and bathroom just-needed category industry has seen a benign signal on 618 this year. In the future, consumers will pay more attention to the individual needs of function and experience, space and aesthetics for kitchen and bathroom appliances, and even the entire kitchen scene. It provides the brand with more ideas for in-depth exploration.

Original title: ?618 kitchen and bathroom just-needed category market summary report: like a big wave washes the sand, real gold can be seen in a long time | report highlights

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

