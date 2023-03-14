Original title: The film “Escape from the Cretaceous” revealed that the director’s special “A Quiet Place” screenwriter team created a suffocating escape experience

Sohu Entertainment News “Escape from the Cretaceous”, co-directed and written by Scott Baker and Brian Woods, the screenwriter team of “A Quiet Place”, exposed the director’s special feature today. The two directors faced the camera and enthusiastically shared the film creation The journey of the heart, and the wonderful stories on the shooting scene. The film will be released nationwide on March 31.

Many of the pictures in the special show the unique concept setting and atmosphere creation of the film. The story of the movie “Escape from the Cretaceous” took place on the ancient earth 65 million years ago. An advanced spacecraft crashed to this place in an accident. The commander Mills (Adam Driver) and the little girl Koya (Ariel) Yana Greenblatt) is the only survivor. The two, who gradually ran out of ammunition and food during the escape, were also faced with the all-weather threat of prehistoric beasts. They could not sit still and had to find the only chance to survive.

The film’s director and screenwriter Scott Baker and Brian Woods have known each other since they were 11 years old. After decades of cooperation, the two have formed a high degree of tacit understanding. The “A Quiet Place” series of films co-written by them achieved a double harvest at the word-of-mouth box office with an immersive look and feel that makes people nervous throughout the process. In the director’s special released just now, the pair of gold medal partners said that the upgrade and creation of “Escape from the Cretaceous” will still continue the creative purpose of “shooting things that the audience cannot directly see”, leading every audience to be on the scene Start Cretaceous Escape.

In order to create a more immersive viewing experience, the creators have made a lot of efforts behind the scenes. “The vast majority of the filming of this film is carried out in real locations and in real scenes. We will not stop when we encounter thunderstorms.” The director revealed in an interview that they even “sometimes hire actors to enter the scene in dinosaur suits. “. Choosing such an ingenious shooting method will not only allow the actors to react in front of the camera as close to reality as possible, but also allow the audience to experience the most direct and pure sensory stimulation. The two directors proudly said: “This is more effective than special effects. “.

"Escape from the Cretaceous" is produced by Columbia Pictures, directed by Scott Baker and Brian Woods, the screenwriter team of "A Quiet Place", and produced by Sam Raimi, director of the "Spider-Man" series of films. Starring Driver and Ariana Greenblatt. It will be available in major domestic theaters on March 31.

