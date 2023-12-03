Rafael Amaya’s New Look: What Fans Are Saying

The long-awaited return of The Lord of the Skies is drawing near, with the ninth season set to premiere on Telemundo in February 2024. Fans of the series will be thrilled to see Rafael Amaya once again portraying the role of the protagonist, Aurelio Casillas. However, a recent photograph shared by actress Itatí Cantoral has sparked rumors about the actor’s appearance.

The picture, believed to have been taken during recordings, shows Rafael Amaya alongside Cantoral. Fans and internet users have claimed that the actor looks “unrecognizable” and have speculated about potential cosmetic procedures or character transformations. Some social media users went as far as suggesting that the real Rafael Amaya may have been replaced by a robot.

However, it has been revealed that the actor’s altered appearance is a result of weight loss, attributing the marked features to his slimmer physique. While Rafael Amaya has not confirmed any cosmetic procedures, fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the screens with this highly successful series.

Regardless of his changed appearance, Rafael Amaya still looks stunning, and many are eagerly awaiting his return to The Lord of the Skies.

