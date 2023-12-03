Suffered classification! Génesis makes history and reaches the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament after beating Real Sociedad

The first qualifier for the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the National League via repechage is already known and it is Reynaldo Tilguath’s Génesis. This is unprecedented, as no team in the entire history of the Honduran National League had qualified for the semifinals in its first tournament in the first division. With a 3-2 score, the Comayagua team defeated Real Sociedad, ultimately costing them for not taking advantage of the home field in the first leg, which ended 0-0. At minute 11 of the game, Génesis gave the first warning. Yeer Gutiérrez hit a long-distance right hand and the ball crashed into the horizontal. On the 17th, those from Tocoa forgave, as Shalton Arzú could not define in one-on-one with Gerson Argueta. Goals came late in the first half, with Roberto Moreira scoring one-on-one with the goalkeeper and Alejandro Reyes executing a free kick, finding the head of Erlin Gutiérrez to make it 2-0. The second half was eventful with more goals scored, but 3-2 was the definitive score. Génesis awaits a rival in the semifinals and will meet them this Sunday. If Motagua qualifies over Olancho FC, they will go against Olimpia and if the Potros eliminate the blue team, the Tilguath team will go against Marathón. The match sheet includes lineups and details of the match.

