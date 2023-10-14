“I Choose to Be with You!”: A TV Program Helping Elderly People Find Love

Television Program “I Choose to Be With You!” Helps Elderly Find Companionship

A new television program called “I Choose to Be With You!” is aiming to help seniors find their ideal companions through casual connections. Launched by the Triple-S Advantage company, the dating program is focused on providing older adults with equal or better opportunities in love.

According to Gabriela Martín Brandariz, marketing director of Triple-S, the program not only seeks to connect seniors with potential partners but also highlights the importance of the elderly population in Puerto Rico. Triple-S is currently working with the elderly population in Puerto Rico, offering them the opportunity to choose their medical plan for the coming year. As part of their efforts to connect with the public and showcase the value of the senior population, they came up with the idea for the program.

The program allows participants to choose between three prospects and engage in various activities to get to know their potential companion. By breaking stereotypes and stigmas about romantic relationships in old age, “I Choose to Be With You!” aims to provide a safe space for seniors to meet new people, create relationships, and share their experiences.

This initiative aligns with the increasing elderly population in Puerto Rico. As per the latest census from the United States Census Bureau, 28.5% of the population in Puerto Rico consists of older adults. Loneliness is a significant issue for this population, impacting both their physical and emotional health. Through the program, Triple-S hopes to foster companionship and social connections for older adults who may feel isolated.

Hosted by television personality Alexandra Fuentes and musical director Cucco Peña, “I Choose to Be With You!” airs every Sunday at 8:00 pm on Telemundo. Each episode features one participant and three suitors who answer key questions to help determine the ideal candidate.

Triple-S Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about loneliness and social isolation among older adults. The program provides a platform to address these issues and offer support to this important population.

Triple-S invites anyone interested in participating or becoming a suitor on the show to call (939)320-5913 or visit the Triple-S Advantage Facebook page and send a private message via Inbox.

“I Choose to Be With You!” is a unique opportunity for older adults to find companionship and create meaningful relationships. Triple-S emphasizes the importance of choosing both health and a partner, demonstrating their commitment to providing specialized benefits and services for older adults.

