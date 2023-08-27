The Movie ‘Feng Shen No. 1’ Surpasses 2.4 Billion Box Office in 38 Days

The movie “Feng Shen No. 1” has achieved a milestone in the box office. After being released for 38 days, the film has surpassed 2.4 billion in total box office earnings. This news comes from the real-time data of Beacon Professional Edition.

“Feng Shen No. 1: Chaoge Fengyun” is a fantasy costume film directed by Wu Ershan and features a star-studded cast including Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Na Ran, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yun Rui, Yang Jue, Chen Kun, and others.

The success of the movie is evident as it continues to attract audiences and generate significant revenue. Previously, “Feng Shen No. 1” had already exceeded 2.3 billion at the box office, prompting the creators to express their gratitude to the audience by displaying a banner. Director Wu Ershan also shared exciting news about the upcoming sequel, “Feng Shen Part II,” which is planned to be released in the summer of next year. The team is working hard on this project, and the movie will delve further into the characters of Wen Taishi, Deng Chanyu, and the four generals of the Mo family. The protagonists, including Ji Fa, Jiang Ziya, Nezha, and Yang Jian, will face even greater challenges as the Yin Shang army is sent to Xiqi.

Fans of the film can look forward to more thrilling adventures and captivating storytelling in “Feng Shen Part II.” The success of the first installment has undoubtedly raised expectations for the upcoming sequel.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services. The movie “Feng Shen No. 1” was released in Beijing.

Please note that this article has been generated using AI technology and may not be entirely accurate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

