Sohu Entertainment News According to Korean media reports, the sequel “Veteran 2” to the hit crime action film “Veteran” officially started filming on December 2. Hwang Jung-min, Jang Yoon-joo, Oh Dae-hwan, Kim Si-hoo and other former actors return to star, and Jung Hae-in joins the new detective Park Sun-woo of the serious case investigation team. The director of the previous film, Yoo Seung-wan, will continue to direct, and the filming is expected to end in the first half of next year.

“Veteran” was released in South Korea on August 5, 2015, with a cumulative audience of over 13.41 million and a cumulative box office of 105.1 billion won (about 520 million yuan), ranking third in Korean film history.Return to Sohu to see more

