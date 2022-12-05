Original title: Popular crime action sequel “Veteran 2” officially started filming on 12.2

Sohu Entertainment News According to Korean media reports, the sequel “Veteran 2” to the hit crime action film “Veteran” officially started filming on December 2. Hwang Jung-min, Jang Yoon-joo, Oh Dae-hwan, Kim Si-hoo and other former actors return to star, and Jung Hae-in joins the new detective Park Sun-woo of the serious case investigation team. The director of the previous film, Yoo Seung-wan, will continue to direct, and the filming is expected to end in the first half of next year.

"Veteran" was released in South Korea on August 5, 2015, with a cumulative audience of over 13.41 million and a cumulative box office of 105.1 billion won (about 520 million yuan), ranking third in Korean film history.

