news-txt”>

The Court of Review of Bologna accepted the appeal of the Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the request for house arrest against two entrepreneurs investigated in the context of the ‘The Mask’ investigation by the Reggio Guardia di Finanza, on a contract worth 5, 6 million euros for the supply of masks entrusted directly by the Reggiana Ausl during the Covid pandemic in March 2020. The provision is not enforceable and the defense has 30 days to appeal in Cassation.

The two entrepreneurs – Paolo Paris from Trentino and Lorenzo Scarfone, residing in the Reggio area – are accused of aggravated fraud against the State, fraud in public supplies, hypotheses of crime for which the precautionary requirements are deemed to exist. In addition to them, there are four other suspects for corruption, issuing and using non-existent invoices, including the former risk manager of the Ausl Pietro Ragni (now retired), Giovanni Morini (engineer and head of the prevention and protection service of same local health company) and two intermediaries, a French and a Spanish entrepreneur active in the trade of medical devices.

On the other hand, the Review had rejected, last September, the request of the deputy prosecutor Marco Marano, owner of the investigation file, to seize the alleged profit from the crime, calculated at over two million euros from the suspects (excluding Ragni who does not appear in this single proceeding). (HANDLE).