Who has never wondered: What would I do with my life if I already knew the time of my death? Would I wait for him by cursing, getting drunk, making love, traveling or giving myself away in any way possible? This question Sofia Sacchitelli had to ask herself two years agowhen she was only twenty-one and her oncologist saw them a form of heart cancer that affects one in three million people. Truly, Sofia first asked another very human question: “Why, out of three million, just me?”

But after the doctor’s sincere answer, “pure bad luck”, she moved on to the next one, “what now?”, to which only she could answer. Let’s imagine the tears, the anger, the fear. But the end result of her emotional ordeal was unpredictable: the need to take the sentence as a mission and to dedicate the last years of his life to others. She founded an association that bears her name, “Sofia in the heart”. And he used her face and her story to raise funds to help research heal no longer her, unfortunately, but who would get sick after her.