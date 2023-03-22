Home Health The choice of Sofia Sacchitelli, who died of a very rare tumor | Massimo Gramellini’s Coffee
Health

The choice of Sofia Sacchitelli, who died of a very rare tumor | Massimo Gramellini’s Coffee

by admin
The choice of Sofia Sacchitelli, who died of a very rare tumor | Massimo Gramellini’s Coffee

Who has never wondered: What would I do with my life if I already knew the time of my death? Would I wait for him by cursing, getting drunk, making love, traveling or giving myself away in any way possible? This question Sofia Sacchitelli had to ask herself two years agowhen she was only twenty-one and her oncologist saw them a form of heart cancer that affects one in three million people. Truly, Sofia first asked another very human question: “Why, out of three million, just me?”

But after the doctor’s sincere answer, “pure bad luck”, she moved on to the next one, “what now?”, to which only she could answer. Let’s imagine the tears, the anger, the fear. But the end result of her emotional ordeal was unpredictable: the need to take the sentence as a mission and to dedicate the last years of his life to others. She founded an association that bears her name, “Sofia in the heart”. And he used her face and her story to raise funds to help research heal no longer her, unfortunately, but who would get sick after her.


Il Caffè di Gramellini awaits you here, from Tuesday to Saturday. Those who subscribe to the Corriere also have access to «PrimaOra», the newsletter that allows you to start the day in the best possible way. Those who have not yet subscribed can find ways to do so here and have access to all the site’s contents, all the newsletters and podcasts, and the newspaper’s historical archive.

See also  "No More Heroes" developer Grasshopper Manufacture completed the transfer and became a subsidiary of NetEase | 4Gamers

You may also like

Spahn calls for quick reassessments of nursing homes

Varicose veins, why is it important not to...

Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur...

Pouring Lead: Better start the New Year lead-free

Carolina Orlandi to Le Iene on David Rossi...

Women show signs of cellular aging as early...

“Vegetables at dinner, a more serene night”: how...

There is a correlation between ants and cancer,...

Trump, indictment near. Alarms and threats in court...

Shipwreck of Cutro, Frontex: “We signaled questions about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy