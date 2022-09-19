Original title: The movie “Returning Thousands of Miles” revealed that the “Crisis Surrounded” version previewed Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai and Yin Tao’s interpretation of the danger behind the scenes of evacuation

Sohu Entertainment News Today, directed by Rao Xiaozhi, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, and starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Yin Tao, the movie “Returning from Thousands of Miles” released the “Crisis” version of the trailer, just two minutes of preview, the evacuation crisis continued one after another, and the war broke out. The scene is real and immersive, and the tension is about to come out. “Returning Thousands of Miles” is adapted from real events. The behind-the-scenes story of the evacuation of Chinese diplomats revealed for the first time is far more thrilling and difficult than imagined.

In the preview, the experienced diplomat Zong Dawei (Zhang Yi) and the newcomer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cheng Lang (Wang Junkai) faced many obstacles on the way to evacuate the overseas Chinese. The embassy has lost contact, and even encounters gunfire from the rebels from time to time… In the uncertain situation, how unarmed diplomats will use wisdom and communication to reverse the situation and bring their compatriots home safely.

The evacuation of diplomats is far more thrilling and difficult than imagined

Zhang Yi encountered “fatal provocation” by rebels

The notice released today shows the difficulties and obstacles faced by diplomats in the task of evacuation, filling the tense atmosphere. Especially in the face of the “deadly provocation” of the rebel army, Zhang Yi, who played the role of a diplomat, performed a silent emotional performance, which was particularly heart-wrenching. In front of him is the test of life and death, and behind him are his compatriots who are at a loss. Zhang Yi has tears in his eyes, and vividly interprets the complex emotions under the pressure. This scene also impressed Wang Xun, who played a compatriot, and sighed, “Faced with a terrifying scene, nervousness is a human instinct, his trembling, the few steps he walked, the rhythm, breathing, and eye control are really good, the performance is lively. A diplomat with flesh and blood”.

When arguing with Cheng Lang (played by Wang Junkai), Zhang Yi’s sentence “I am going to take everyone out of this place and bring them back to China, it is my responsibility” is full of emotion and touching. Wang Junkai plays the role of Cheng Lang, a new diplomat in the film. Because the domestic tension in Numia has escalated, and the evacuation of overseas Chinese is urgent, he who should have returned to the country took the initiative to apply to stay and temporarily support the evacuation of overseas Chinese. This is also the first time he has gone deep war zone, participating in the evacuation operation. As director Rao Xiaozhi said, “Cheng Lang has the qualities that a diplomat needs, but he lacks experience. During the process of evacuation, he and Zong Dawei had conflicts and reconciliations, and they complemented each other.”

For the sake of truth, Yin Tao asked the rival actor to squeeze his throat with all his strength

The foreign group performance studio who experienced the war “touched the scene” and cried

In the trailer, the scenes of the smoke of war and crossing the desert are truly immersed. Facing the threat of the rebel army, Yin Tao and Wang Xun, who play the roles of compatriots, deduce the most real fear when the characters are in a desperate situation, and have a strong sense of substitution. This is inseparable from the attention and restoration of details by the crew and actors. When filming a scene in which she was strangled, in pursuit of real effects, Yin Tao made her opponent perform all she could until her veins burst and her face flushed. Facing the dilemma of the rival actor “I don’t want to hurt you”, Yin Tao has always encouraged the other party to be okay.

A scene in which the rebels killed each other, because the shooting scene was too real, made a foreign actor who had experienced the war to cry emotionally on the set. It happened”, this tidbit also touched many netizens, and some netizens expressed their feelings, “The crew is very attentive to restore the truth, and I feel sorry for this actor. Only those who have experienced the war will know how painful it is. I hope world peace. , without gunpowder.”

The film “Returning Miles” is directed by Rao Xiaozhi, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, starring Cheng Taishen, Zhang Zixian, and Chen Haoyu, with Wang Xun and Wan Qian in special starring, and Li Xuejian, Li Chen, and Wang Zhi friendship starring. Produced by Shanghai Huace Film Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yiyi Yiyi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., and Beijing Free Cool Whale Film Co., Ltd., it will be released nationwide in 2022. show.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: