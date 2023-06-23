The movie “She Who Disappeared” was released nationwide, and the film was shot in Hainan-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily, Haikou, June 22 (Reporter Chen Weilin) ​​On June 22, the movie “The Missing She” was released nationwide, and the box office exceeded 100 million yuan at 13:45 on the same day. It is reported that the whole film was shot in Hainan, and it was filmed in Lingshui, Wanning, Baoting, Haikou, Sanya and other places, and it will meet the audience as the closing film of the 4th Hainan Island Film Festival.

The story of “She Who Disappeared” took place on a sunny island in Southeast Asia, contrary to the norm that suspense movies favor gloomy tones. The protagonist He Fei’s wife, Li Muzi, mysteriously disappears during a wedding anniversary trip. When Li Muzi appeared again, He Fei insisted that the woman in front of him was not his wife. Both the husband and wife seem to have a dark secret. As the gold medal lawyer Chen Mai intervened in this bizarre case, more mysteries gradually emerged…

Cui Rui, the director of the film, said in an interview that in his opinion, the island has a natural sense of loneliness and mystery. When the layers of fog are cleared away, the sunny and colorful aesthetic structure will be in sharp contrast with the darkness excavated from human nature. Hainan’s beautiful scenery and characteristic culture undoubtedly add charm to the film.

