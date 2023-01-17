The criminal action masterpiece “Stealth” released the “Undercurrent” version of the teaser today. In just 15 seconds, the tension is full, and the scenes of gun battles, blasting, and water torture are full of visual impact. The temptation between them is turbulent. The film is produced by Andy Lau, directed by Kwan Chiyao, starring Andy Lau, Lin Jiadong, Peng Yuyan, Liu Yase, with Ren Dahua as a special star, and starring Lin Xue, Zheng Zeshi, Jiang Haowen, Tan Shanyan, and Zhu Jianran.

The police and robbers fight, undercover stealth, “Stealth” continues the classic Hong Kong movie theme of undercover police and robbers. In the trailer, the motives of Andy Lau and Lin Jiadong’s “two giants” are unclear, and their identities are even more confusing. Andy Lau appeared in a three-piece suit, with black-rimmed glasses, he looked more elegant, but the scarlet blood oozing from the snow-white suit made people wonder about his hidden identity. Lin Jiadong’s two eye scenes are quite intriguing. At the first glance, he was cautiously surprised, what did he see? Faced with Andy Lau at the end, he said “I’m afraid of death” sincerely with eyes full of sincerity. Is it the true love between brothers? Or are they testing each other before revealing their identities? Who is right and who is evil, the suspense remains to be revealed.

Literary dramas hide mysteries, while martial arts dramas are straight-forward and enjoyable. The continuous sound of gunfire and explosions, and even the cruel waterboarding in a flash, all show that the mission led by Peng Yuyan is full of crises. Ren Dahua, dressed in a neat suit, appeared in the control center full of surveillance cameras. He and Peng Yuyan will fight against this unprecedented cunning and murderous villain. Besides, Liu Yase appeared on the hospital bed, what happened to her? For whom are her tears shed? Her appearance also adds a touch of warmth to the tough guy confrontation in the film.

In addition to the interesting plot, the cooperation between producer Andy Lau and director Guan Zhiyao is also eye-catching. In recent years, films such as “Bomb Disposaler 2” and “Anti-drug 2” produced by Andy Lau have been widely recognized in both box office and word of mouth, and he has also been praised by the industry as a “gold medal pusher”. Kwan Chi-yao, the director who directed “Chasing the Dragon”, won two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography with “Wu Shuang” and “Chasing the Dragon”, and was nominated 6 times in 9 years. The combination of the two can be called quality assurance.

It is reported that the movie “Sneaking” will be released nationwide in 2023.