The end is near. At least for Jeremy Clarkson and his shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, if we’re to believe our news at Variety Sources, they have now announced that Amazon has decided to fire the legendary British presenter. This comes after months of controversy surrounding (mainly) Meghan Markle, with Clarkson sharing his views in an article for The Sun.

“I hate[梅根馬克爾]…I hate her on a cellular level…at night I lay there unable to sleep, gnashing my teeth, dreaming of the day she would be forced to parade naked through the streets of every town in England while crowds chanted ” Disgraceful!” and throwing pieces of feces at her.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has found himself in trouble, as some of you may recall he was also sacked by the BBC following rumors of how he treated his TV team very poorly. As such, the future of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm is very bleak, and according to the aforementioned sources, Amazon will no longer air the shows that have already been taped. In other words, if nothing new happens, 2024 will be the last year of the various programs.

What do you think of Clarkson and his outbursts, amusing or over the top? Is Amazon doing the right thing here?