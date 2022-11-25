Directed by Lin Delu,Starring Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong and Zeng ZhiweiLu Liangwei, Wu Mengda, Wang Xun, Shao Bing special starring, Cao Weiyu, Ma Yuke, Zhang Yishang, Dong Xuan, Cao Chengfang, Lin Jiachuan starring, Xiao Yang, Zhang Xilin, Liu Zhibing, He Zhengjun, Hu Yajie friendly starring, Chen Yuxian, Shao Jiarong special starring movie of《anti-crime operation“Released the “Hidden Knife in a Smile” version of the feature film today. Among them, Qin Hailu and Zeng Zhiwei staged a wonderful confrontation, and the audience called it enjoyable! The movie is currently in theaters nationwide.





Qin Hailu and Zeng Zhiwei’s wonderful confrontation on the same stage won praise from the audience

In the feature film of “Hidden Knife in a Smile” released today, Wanhai entrepreneur An Yiming (played by Zeng Zhiwei) stands in front of the office window thoughtfully, and his wife Zhou Tong (played by Qin Hailu), the chairman of Blue Ocean Fortune, is smiling Arranging clothes for An Yiming. On the surface, it looks warm and happy, but in fact it is the final moment of an open and secret struggle. Zhou Tong took advantage of An Ran’s (played by Zhang Yishang)’s curiosity to deliberately reveal An Yiming’s criminal evidence, and cast a net secretly to reap the benefits of the fisherman. Knowing everything, An Yiming said with a smile: “Your umbrella can’t cover you!” There is a huge hidden secret behind the seemingly warning sentence. The wonderful confrontation between Qin Hailu and Zeng Zhiwei received many praises, and they all said: ” The acting skills in this episode are simply amazing! Thinking about it is terrifying, it’s really enjoyable!”





The acting skills of all the members are online, the vivid images and details are full of popular science and meaning

The movie “Operation Sweeping Darkness” has given the audience a deeper touch through the excellent performances of powerful actors. They all said: “The rivalry of several actors is very exciting! There is something in the words, it is difficult to find out the real thoughts of the other party, Qin Hailu is really full of aura, just standing there reveals a fierce energy. The rhythm of the whole film is highly tense , One link after another, very substituting.”, “The acting skills of all members are online, and the quality of the movie is guaranteed! It is very worth watching.”, “Every micro-expression of Qin Hailu and Zeng Zhiwei endows the soul of the character! Acting skills Well, it looks very touching.”

In addition, the movie “Sweeping Darkness” attracted more audiences with its subtle details and popular science education, and gained countless recognitions: “The events in the movie tell us that once we touch something, there will be an endless abyss. Stay away from illegal loans.”, “It’s full of details, and it’s hard to distinguish between good and evil. It’s the second time I’ve watched it, and I still find new details, so pleasantly surprised!”, “This movie is really refreshing! We live in Also pay attention to your own information security, and don’t give chances to bad actors!”, “After watching the movie, you will have an exhilarating pleasure, and you must reject illegal loans, financial crimes, and violent collection! This is a very meaningful and positive movie. “

