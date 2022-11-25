The first week of the World Cup is coming to an end. Now that every team has played their opening games, all eyes will be on the second game of the group stage. No doubt many of you have been following the global tournament, either by watching the matches, or competing in different limited game modes in FIFA 23 etc., and now you can do it too by playing another classic football video game To this point: Call of Duty.

Activision has brought a new feature to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and you can now vote on the team you think will win your next match in the tournament. If you pick the right one, you’ll not only be rewarded with 10,000 XP, but you’ll also get a Calling Card with that winning team’s flag, and a remix of that country’s national anthem.

There are also skins to show off in-game if you consider yourself a bit of a soccer maestro and end up with multiple correct picks in the tournament.

