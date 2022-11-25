Home Technology A new feature has been introduced in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, where you can vote on who you think will win the next FIFA World Cup match.
Technology

A new feature has been introduced in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, where you can vote on who you think will win the next FIFA World Cup match.

by admin
A new feature has been introduced in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, where you can vote on who you think will win the next FIFA World Cup match.

The first week of the World Cup is coming to an end. Now that every team has played their opening games, all eyes will be on the second game of the group stage. No doubt many of you have been following the global tournament, either by watching the matches, or competing in different limited game modes in FIFA 23 etc., and now you can do it too by playing another classic football video game To this point: Call of Duty.

Activision has brought a new feature to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and you can now vote on the team you think will win your next match in the tournament. If you pick the right one, you’ll not only be rewarded with 10,000 XP, but you’ll also get a Calling Card with that winning team’s flag, and a remix of that country’s national anthem.

There are also skins to show off in-game if you consider yourself a bit of a soccer maestro and end up with multiple correct picks in the tournament.

Thanks, European players.

See also  Scientists' Confusion: What James Webb Sees That Shouldn't Exist | James Webb | Space Telescopes | The Universe | Origins of the Universe | Galaxies | Captured Images

You may also like

Epic Games “Star Wars: Squadrons” is free for...

One sentence produces AI painting is out of...

iCloud users are surprised to find unknown photos...

Razer 💚 November Super Deal 💚 Core X...

What are (really) the social networks we love...

Users of iCloud Windows version are surprised that...

How the refrigerator was born and why knowing...

All Week Rounds: 7.5 Million to Hlpy Motorist...

Users of iCloud Windows version are surprised that...

All Week Rounds: 7.5 Million to Hlpy Motorist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy