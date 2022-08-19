Home Entertainment The movie “The Awakening of the Mini World” released the main clip of the bear child’s prank, which is humorous and witty-Qianlong.com
Since its release on July 30, the hot-blooded animation “Awakening of the Mini World” has won the first place at the box office of the summer fantasy animation movie with its rich viewing experience such as fantasy scenes, hot-blooded stories and hilarious plots, and has won unanimous praise from the audience. . On August 19, the film released a clip of “Bear Child Prank”. The interesting interaction between the cute “Bear Child” and the witty protagonist Kaka made the audience laugh. The film is being shown in theaters nationwide, and the key has been extended to September 20. Buy movie tickets through the only official designated platform of “Mini World” “Huanying Movie”, and you will get a limited-edition skin for the game.

The behavior of the bear child makes the parents laugh

In the feature clip released by the animation today, the bear child quietly threw an explosive egg into Kaka’s tent, causing a big explosion. The bear boy who thought that Kaka was suffering was triumphant and wanted to run away quietly, but he was caught by Kaka unexpectedly. The witty music, the lively and amusing demeanor of the bear children and Kaka, and the divine restoration of the game props “popping eggs” make people see the excellent quality of the whole movie from this short clip.

At the same time, the behavior of the bear child also made many parents after watching the movie to say that this scene seemed familiar. Parents are often as well aware as Kaka about the various naughty behaviors of the little “divine beasts” at home, and they are angry and funny. The children’s perception of this plot is very different from that of the parents. The explosion effect of the explosion and the plot of the bear child’s escape and being caught have greatly touched the children’s simple laughter and brought them joy. Movie viewing experience.

Humor is of great value, love and courage accompany growth

Although the animation is full of such witty and humorous plots, the emotional value and educational significance of the film’s overall transmission has a positive impact that goes beyond laughter. The wonderful adventures of the protagonists Kaka, Nini and their friends are full of flashes of friendship and courage. The brave, witty and responsible characters set an example for children watching the movie. In addition, the dizzying grand scene construction and various fantasy creatures also greatly broaden the children’s horizons and encourage them to let their imaginations go.

The mini world movie “Awakening of the Mini World” is being shown in theaters nationwide, and the key has been extended to September 20. Buy movie tickets through the only official designated platform of “Mini World” “Huanying Movie”, and you will get a limited-edition skin for the game. The novel and storybook of the same name of the movie are now on the market and can be purchased on major online shopping platforms and offline bookstores across the country. The film is directed by Xing Xuhui, dubbed by actors such as He Chun, Huaxin, Wanbaolu, Sweet and Sour Tenderloin, Chen Zelin, Adan, etc. It is produced by Mini Creation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xingtiao Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd. Issued by Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

