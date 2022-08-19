Huasheng Online, August 18 (all media reporter Meng Jiaoyan Liu Yinan) Today, the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee held a press conference to promote high-quality economic development. Wu Xiaoyue, director of the Provincial Governor-Zhuzhou-Tanzhou Integrated Development Affairs Center, introduced that under the guidance of the “strong provincial capital”, the integrated development of Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tanzhou has entered the fast lane.

Changsha has achieved a historical leap in economic aggregate of over one trillion yuan, local general public budget revenue of over one hundred billion yuan, and a permanent population of over ten million. The urbanization rate has reached 82.6%, making it a mega city and a new first-tier city. In the first half of this year, Changsha’s economic first rate reached 29.3%, and the role of “nuclear” became more prominent. In 2021, the GDP of Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan area will reach 1.92 trillion yuan, an increase of nearly 1 trillion yuan compared with 2012; the formation of Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan on the track is accelerating, the industrial collaborative innovation is becoming more and more closely, the ecological environment continues to optimize, and the metropolitan area is integrated into one city. make breakthroughs.

The regional economy showed high-quality development. At present, the demonstration zone for industrial transfer in southern and western Hunan has undertaken 187 “three top 500” investment projects. In 2021, the demonstration zone will complete a regional GDP of 1.39 trillion yuan, accounting for about one-third of the province’s GDP A strong driver of economic growth.

Inter-provincial collaboration has opened up a new situation. Establish a coordinated high-quality development mechanism for the three provinces of Hunan, Hubei and Jiangxi, and draw a beautiful blueprint for the “Middle Delta”; the implementation plan of the Hunan-Jiangxi border regional cooperation demonstration zone was approved by the State Council and included in the scope of the revitalization and development of the national old revolutionary base; relying on the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Administrative Chief Joint conferences and other platforms to pragmatically promote the docking and cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; expand the cooperation between Hunan, Guangxi and Xiangqiong, jointly build the western land-sea corridor, and build an all-round opening-up pattern focusing on the “Belt and Road”.