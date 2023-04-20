Home » The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is set to focus on the story of Gao Shi and Li Bai in summer vacation_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network
Sina Entertainment News On April 20, the new light-chasing animation “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” released the finalized poster of the “Moonset Nine Heavens” version, announcing that it will be released nationwide on July 8, officially joining the summer schedule. In the poster, the moonlight is like a waterfall, pouring torrents, and the protagonists Gao Shi and Li Bai gallop happily under the moon, rushing for thousands of miles of life together, the poetic Tang Dynasty is full of imagination.

The film follows the “New Legend” series (“White Snake: Origin”, “White Snake 2: Green Snake Robbery”), “New God List” series (“New God List: Nezha Rebirth”, “New God List: “Yang Jian”) is another new series – “New Culture” series, based on the history of the Tang Dynasty in China, focusing on the stories of poets Gao Shi and Li Bai, co-directed by Xie Junwei and Zou Jing.

