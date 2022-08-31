The popular music travel program “Red Hot City” and “Spicy Season” were jointly presented on Douyin, Today’s Toutiao, Xigua Video, Xianshi TV and other platforms, and were deeply loved by the audience.

The reporter learned from the program team today that in the 11th episode to be broadcast tomorrow (September 1), the program host group “Red Hot MC Group” will open the Xi’an Station and go to the Western Film Film Circle to start a light and shadow tour . This episode will be broadcast on September 1st at 12 noon.





“Red Hot City” “Spicy Season” consists of Tang Dynasty band lead singer Ding Wu, NINEONE Zhao Xinyue, Shi Anny AnnyShi formed a red hot MC group, went to Chengdu, Kaili, Shantou, Xi’an four cities together, joined hands with local bands and musicians, Experience the city’s special food, music culture, intangible heritage and local customs.



The reporter learned that in the “Xi’an Station”, the focus of the program was on Western Film. In different eras, musicians visited the Film Film Industry Museum, Western Film Museum and other places to experience film restoration, frame-by-frame animation and other film production techniques. In the “journey” of the film, the audience is guided to understand the Western Film, relive the years that the Western Film has gone through, and show the new vitality of the old Western Film in recent years through a multi-faceted perspective.



As a place full of “film brilliance” and “film dreams”, in 2019, relying on the 150-mu old factory space of Xi’an Film Studio and the accumulation of more than 60 years of film and television cultural resources, Western Film has carefully created a collection of film and television production, education and training, cultural A film and television culture theme park integrating tourism and industrial facilities – Western Film and Film Circle has been fully completed and opened to the outside world.







After continuous adjustment and upgrading, the current Western Film film circle covers the Western Film Building, Western Film Museum, Film and Film Industry Museum, Western Film TIME, Light and Shadow Theater, Life Aesthetics Museum, Film Themed Hotel and other single projects, integrating film and television. Creation production, film and television cultural experience, education and training, theater performances, art business and other diverse formats have become an important base for film and television cultural exchanges, an experience place for film art lifestyles, and a new literary and art highland that all sectors of society and the people like to see and hear, establishing a The “Western Shadow Model” for urban renewal across the country.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Sun Huantu/Xiying Video Provided