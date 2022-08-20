Original title: The musical “Book of Songs – Caiwei” will create a trilogy of “Book of Songs”

Photo courtesy of the stills crew

China News Service, Beijing, August 20th (Reporter Ying Ni) “Collection of Wei Caiwei, Wei also stops. It is said to return, and the year is endless.” On the evening of the 19th, the musical “Book of Songs: Caiwei” was held in Beijing Shunyi National Test Theater staged.

The Book of Songs, Caiwei, in the form of musicals, integrates the past and the present, and tells the stories and truths of ancient Chinese poetry to peace-loving people all over the world in an easy-to-understand format. The dialectical unity of united aspirations and homesickness, defending the country and cherishing life, plagued by misfortune and the use of herbal medicine can be presented, extended and sublimated in the ups and downs of the plot and the soulful chants.

Photo courtesy of the stills crew

This round of performances gathered the original cast of Li Weipeng, Jiang Qianru, Yuan Dai, and Jiang Shuai at the premiere. They expressed their love and family and country feelings with their increasingly mature acting skills and more abundant emotions.

Yuan Dai, a musical actor who previously played the king in the play, has changed his identity this time: in addition to continuing his role as the king, he also temporarily tried to direct the play. He said: “As a professional actor, having been on the stage for many years, I know very well what the audience wants? I will put myself in the audience’s point of view to see the play. So in this play, I have tried a lot.” Not only There has been an increase in plot coherence and dramatic tension, and the director has added voiceovers between each scene. In this regard, Yuan Dai believes that it not only highlights the heavy sense of history, but also helps the audience to understand the plot.

The musical actor Jiang Qianru, who plays the female No. 1 in the play, just won the national runner-up in "The City of Philharmonic" not long ago. In the past few years, she has created different roles in various crews, and her continuous experience has made her singing skills more outstanding, and her performances have become more emotional and level. Photo courtesy of the stills crew One of the highlights of this round of performances is that more than a dozen children were added to the stage to participate in the performance. These little actors sang the children's chorus "Cai Wei" in the opening, which was like the sound of nature, and they also danced with the actors in the play in the last scene. The musical "Book of Songs: Caiwei" was produced by Zhongyu Culture in 2018, and its premiere was on the stage of Tianqiao Art Center, attracting the attention of experts and media. Taking the stage again the following year is already a repertoire supported by the National Arts Fund, and it has also become one of the repertoires of the 19th "Meet in Beijing" Art Festival. As a messenger of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, the play was also invited to perform three consecutive performances in Greece in 2019, winning the love of local audiences. Three years later, the musical was staged again and returned to the capital stage. Photo courtesy of the stills crew Why did you choose "Cai Wei"? Dai Xiaolan, the producer of the play, recalled that at that time, he was looking for a poem with family and country feelings, and "Cai Wei" entered the main creative vision as a work about soldiers guarding the border. More heavy, both the beauty of hometown and the cruelty of war, coupled with the beautiful and catchy language, so the main creators named the first musical of the "Book of Songs" series as "Collection of Wei". She revealed that in the future, Zhongyu Culture will comprehensively develop The Book of Songs as a big IP, and plans to create a trilogy of The Book of Songs as well as the R&D and promotion of derivative products and cultural and creative products of the Book of Songs after Caiwei. It is reported that this round of performances will continue until August 21. (Finish)

