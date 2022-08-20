The friendly match with Ticino ends 3-3, first 45 minutes to forget for the bianconeri In the second half Romairone starts the recovery, but the defense has conceded too much

TORTONA

Still a roller coaster in the progress of the race and mechanisms to be recorded for Derthona, which in the friendly held yesterday in Galliate (the venue changed due to bad weather) drew 3-3 with Ticino, a team relegated from the last Serie D championship. , but who confirmed his more qualitative elements, such as the authors of yesterday’s goals, the former Sampdoria and Bologna Gianluca Sansone and the former Derthona Oltjan Berberi.

Fabio Fossati’s team in the first 45 ‘does not find the equilibrium and goes under, this time heavily for two goals, which become three at the opening of the second half. Then the mechanisms are recorded, even before the swirl of changes, and the comeback arrives, concluded around half an hour of the second half between good plays and high pressing. In the starting line-up, Fossati changed something, proposing the usual three-man defense, with Todisco, Zucchini and Soplantai in front of goalkeeper Edo, and two full-fledged outside players, Procopio on the left and Matera, a 2004 test, on the right. In between only two elements, Turchet and Manasiev, due to the absence of Ciko, and to assist Gomez two forwards between the lines, Coccolo, at the first exit in the starting eleven, and Romairone. Sansone, an element of a higher category, signs a double with individual cue but also taking a non-flawless defense.

We go to the break under 0-2 and at the start of the second half Berberi, a striker who formed a memorable pair with Giglio in Derthona 2006/07, triples again surprising a far from impeccable rearguard. The revival of the bianconeri starts from Romairone with a shot from twenty meters that starts the comeback, then materialized within just 5 ‘by the substitutes D’Arcangelo (nice his personal inspiration), and from Saccà, with a cross shot that ended on the net .

A Derthona still undergoing work, therefore, which must assimilate preparation and tactical concepts. –

Stefano Brocchetti