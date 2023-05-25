In the middle of the rising inflation it was necessary to have a higher denomination bill in Argentina. Last February the national government, through the Central Bank, had advertised the $2000 bill what began to circulate from this Monday in a “gradual” way.

Since its launch, users of social networks preferred to prioritize humor and took advantage of the occasion to propose new banknotes, complain about the design and others simply to make memes about it.

Security measures of the 2,000 pesos bill

The new $2,000 bill is already circulating and the memes too

The appearance of the new $2,000 bill was met with sarcasm and much cynicism on social networks, where memes multiplied.

A new denomination began to circulate and memes exploded on social networks. (Internet)

