The new “Alien” movie will be an original independent story Alien_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Alien”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the new “Alien” movie started shooting, and the set photos were exposed. Directed & Written by Fede Alvarez (Hold Your Breath, The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Carly Spaeny (Pacific Rim, East Side Nightmare) and Isabella Murray Seid (“Dora the Explorer,” “Transformers 5”) starring.

The film will continue to be produced by 20th Century Films, with Ridley Scott as the producer. The plot is still confidential. It will be an original independent story. The terrifying alien creature Xenomorphs will return to continue the bloody struggle against humans.

“Alien” is a series of sci-fi horror movies. The first “Alien” was directed by Ridley Scott and was released in 1979. After that, three sequels “Alien 2” (1986) and “Alien 3” (1992) were released. Ridley Scott also directed the Alien prequel series Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

In addition to the movies, the series has also launched a number of related video games and novels.

It tells that in 2122, an interstellar mining spacecraft “Nostromo” under the Welland-Utani Group received an unknown message from the planet “LV-426” during its voyage. Several crew members went to investigate. Ken, a crew member, discovered the alien egg inside the abandoned alien spacecraft, and was immediately hugged by a “face-hugging alien” on the head. Afterwards, although the face-hugging body should die automatically, a young alien burst out of Ken’s body on the dining table; after it escaped, it grew rapidly and killed many crew members. Lieutenant Ripley also discovered that the Wayland-Yutani Group had secretly assigned the artificial human Ash on the spacecraft to transport the alien creature back to Earth for research. After subduing and killing Ash, only Ripley remained on board. She eventually managed to trap the xenomorph in the engine and burn it to death. After the incident, Ripley and Jones the cat went into hibernation, allowing the spacecraft to continue its return journey to Earth.

In addition, the “Alien” series is also in production. The series is created by Holly, the creator of “Fargo” and “Swarm”. He once revealed that the story is set on the earth, not the story of Ripley as the protagonist, but the The “Alien” films continue to delve deeper into human nature: “The ‘Alien’ films of the 20th century have been great monster films, and not just monster films. They are about humanity: humanity trapped in our primal, parasitic past and Between the future of artificial intelligence, and both this past and the future want to kill us. Human beings can neither move forward nor turn back.”

What this drama will explore is “inequality”, putting people who are sent to do dirty work with those who send them. Hawley said: “You will see what will happen when the inequalities we are in today cannot be solved. If we as a society don’t know how to support each other and spread wealth, then what will happen to us What will it be?

