The next holiday will also be a long weekend: when does it fall

After XXL weekend by May 25, June will bring another long weekend to enjoy. yesterday it was learned that more than 1.3 million tourists mobilized through the different destinations of the country, a record number for the long weekend that combined the May 25 and the bridge holiday of the 26.

Thus, in mid-June there will come a new opportunity to rest: it will be between Saturday the 17th and Tuesday the 20thsince the Monday 19 is added as a bridge holiday to promote tourism.

He Saturday June 17 the Passage to Immortality of the General Martin Miguel de Güemes and the Tuesday June 20Flag Day, commemorates the Passage to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano.

In this context, the National Government decreed May Monday the 19th be a bridge holiday for tourist purposes to have another extra long weekend.

The remaining holidays in 2023

June 17: Passage to Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes

June 20: Passage to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano

July 9: Independence Day

August 21: Passage to Immortality of Gral. José de San Martín

October 13: Holiday for tourist purposes

October 16: Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity

November 20: National Sovereignty Day

December 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

25th December, Christmas



