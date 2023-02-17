The latest joint series of The North Face x CLOT follows the previous preview, and the official Lookbook is officially released. CLOT founder and creative director Edison Chen invited fashion designer Kazuki Kuraishi to participate in the joint cooperation, and participated in the documentary filming together with his wife and children.

“My original intention has not changed over the years – to remain curious, and to have a new understanding of success. To maintain an exploratory mind, to allow myself to see new things, to allow myself to experience. Clouds, sunsets and sunrises, these are also It’s a story I’ve never told. I think The North Face is the best vehicle to express this story.” – Edison Chen

This joint name ingeniously combines design aesthetics with the outstanding technological functions that The North Face is proud of, boldly captures natural inspiration, and reinterprets the light and shadow encountered during the exploration into a very oriental mountain color, and uses functionality Ingenious ideas such as clothing materials and creative layering have injected outdoor functions into the joint series. This joint series uses more perceptual color aesthetics to give outdoor equipment more inspiration to wear. The beautiful scenery of mountains and seas of clouds is transformed into a unique print, taking the ever-changing natural scenery, and deploying wonderful colors such as sunrise purple, sunset blue, aurora blue, mountain stone brown, etc., interweaving and becoming the unique aesthetic concept of this joint series.

The co-branded jacket adopts DRYVENT waterproof technology to print a magnificent cloud sea landscape. The sleeves and sides of the body are designed with contrasting colors, which can easily create an outdoor fashion style. The hem of the new waterproof cloak is adjusted with hidden buckles, and the cloak is covered with colorful clouds to demonstrate outdoor aesthetics. Fleece top in mountain lair color with a detachable hood and decorated with Chinese button knots. Matching fleece trousers for warmth and comfort. Water-splash and windproof jacket, made of translucent material, also with detachable hood and slanted placket design, can be layered with fleece tops, or matching casual trousers made of translucent material and fleece trousers. At the same time, children’s clothing products are launched, bringing children’s version of jackets, fleece tops and fleece trousers to match the size design of little explorers.

From February 23, 2023, the latest joint series of The North Face x CLOT will be sold at designated stores of The North Face, and will be sold simultaneously at designated JUICE stores around the world. Interested readers please pay attention to the official fan pages of the two brands in the future latest information.