The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra played “Bu San” (theme)

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Gao Qian) After experiencing the twists and turns of the epidemic, the current performance market is fully recovering. On the evening of January 7th and 8th, Lu Jia, Director of Music and Art of the National Center for the Performing Arts led the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra and played the magnificent Bruckner’s “Third Symphony”.

Bruckner is an important representative of late Romantic musicians. In the second half of the 19th century, he and Mahler jointly carried the banner of German-Austrian symphonic music. In the past two years, under the leadership of Lu Jia, the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra has performed quite well on Bruckner’s works: in 2021, when the orchestra starts its first domestic tour, the repertoire will include the rather difficult Bruckner’s ” Symphony No. 6″; in 2022, at the special concert of “Ten Years of Good Music” for the 10th anniversary of Lu Jia and the orchestra, Bruckner’s “Ninth Symphony” will be soul-stirring… According to the orchestra’s previous arrangement, this time Bruckner’s “Third Symphony” was supposed to be presented at the concert of the 15th anniversary of the founding of the National Center for the Performing Arts in 2022, but due to the impact of the epidemic, the performance has been postponed until now.

“It is not easy to rehearse Bruckner’s works at this time, and it is even a slightly paranoid decision.” Ren Xiaolong, general manager of the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, said. Bruckner’s music has “unbelievable precision, control, and majesty”, which poses a huge challenge to many musicians, “However, no matter whether it is the life of ordinary people or the stage of musicians, I am afraid that only by facing the challenge head-on can we be able to achieve great success. Start again.” Bruckner’s “Third Symphony” is a signal worth remembering, and like a horn, it inspires the determination and courage of the musicians to resume work and perform, and bring the stage back on track again.

It is reported that the ticket sales rate of the two concerts is close to 90%, and the concert hall of the National Center for the Performing Arts is full of seats. Amidst unusually warm applause, Lu Jia came on stage and brought the orchestra to pay tribute to the audience. From the magnificence of the first movement, to the tenderness and passion of the second movement Adagio, the light and graceful scherzo of the third movement, and to the brilliant ending of the fourth movement, the entire 70-minute concert has no intermission and is completed in one go. When the last note landed, the cheers of “Bravo” immediately sounded in the auditorium, and the applause like a wave instantly “flooded” the concert hall.

Excitement and emotion filled the chest of music critic Zhang Guangying: “The musicians used the warm-up of the first movement in exchange for a higher degree of completion in the second, third, and fourth movements. In a traditional time, the Adagio of the second movement performed brilliantly. The musicians can do their best to bring such a great work to us.