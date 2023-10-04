The ORF music protocol 2023 in steirischer herbst on Ö1 – mica

Vienna (OTS) – As part of the steirischer herbst festival, the ORF music protocol will take place from October 5th to 8th, about which co-organizer Ö1 will report in detail. Ten editions of “Zeit-Ton”, an “Ö1 Klassik-Treffpunkt” live from Graz and an “Kunstradio” are on the Ö1 program in October. The ORF RSO Vienna will also be giving a premiere and three Austrian premieres in Graz, Ö1 will broadcast the concert recording on October 13th. All detailed information is available at https://musikolog.orf.at.

The ORF RSO Vienna will be a guest on Saturday, October 7th (7:30 p.m.) under the direction of chief conductor Marin Alsop as part of the ORF music protocol in the Helmut List Hall In Graz. Three concerts for orchestra and solo instrument will be premiered and illuminate the relationship between individual and group: The Italian guitarist Ruben Mattia Santorsa will premiere the concert “strange bird – no longer navigating by a star” by the Italian Clara Iannotta as a soloist. Works by Bernhard Gander and Clemens Gadenstätter can be heard as Austrian premieres. In his piano concerto dedicated to the pianist Joonas Ahonen – who can be seen as a soloist in Graz – Bernhard Gander combines seemingly incompatible things: his love for the music of Chopin and the heavy metal genre. “Scorching Scherzo” is full of sound, groove and drive drive the music forward. The flute concerto “making of – intimacy” by Clemens Gadenstätter with flautist Karl-Heinz Schütz allows the sounds of the soloist and the orchestra to merge into one another: for the composer, who is himself a trained flautist, intimacy is an interweaving with the world, with the outside, with a “you”. The Austrian premiere of a piece by the Australian composer Liza Lim can also be heard: “Bioluminescence” from her “Sappho” series. S1 will broadcast the concert recording on Friday, October 13th from 7:30 p.m.

The “Ö1 Klassik-Treffpunkt” (10:05 a.m.) on Saturday, October 7th will be broadcast live from the ORF regional studio Styria Posted. Elke Tschaikner’s guests are Karl-Heinz Schütz, solo flutist Wiener Philharmonikerand other artists from the music protocol. On Sunday, October 8th, “An Emotional Encyclopedia of War” by the Ukrainian Anna Kravets can be heard on “Kunstradio” from 10:05 p.m.

Premieres of “Water Whispers” and “Monde II – Update”

Ten “Zeit-Ton” issues (11:03 p.m.) in October are dedicated to this music protocol. On October 3rd The focus is on the composers Liza Lim and Sandeep Bhagwati, on October 4th. will be a preview of that ORF music protocol presents. On October 6th “Gilunu – I became one with you” by the Sri Lankan sound artist Isuru Kumarasinghe can be heard. A concert recording by Vienna Sound Forum will be broadcast in two parts: “Between Trees” by Norwegian Kristine Tjogersen on October 9th and works by Madli Marje Gildemann, Karen Power and Sandeep Bhagwati on October 10th. On October 11th “Zeit-Ton” presents an excerpt from “Beyond my skin” by Flavia Mazzanti and reports on the awarding of an honorary doctorate to the imprisoned Belarusian flautist and civil rights activist Maryja Kalesnikawa Graz University of Art as part of the ORF music protocol. A sound meditation on the throwaway society by noid, Anthea Caddy and Elisabeth Flunger is on October 12th. listen. Sound explorations in the Austrian-Czech border area with Franziska Thurner, Abby Lee Tee and Manja Ristic are on October 19th. on the program with an excerpt from her performance “forest floodlights” and the recording of the premiere of her radio piece “Water Whispers”. The premiere recording of Katharina Klement’s “Monde II – Continuation” with the Grazer Ensemble Schallfeld is on October 30th. to be heard on October 31st. plays that Ensemble Schallfeld new works by Carlo Elia Praderio and Sehyung Kim. The program in detail is available at https://oe1.orf.at/orfmusikolog.