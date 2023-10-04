Home » The Main Strategy of Presidential Candidates in Election Debate: Avoiding Mistakes
The Main Strategy of Presidential Candidates in Election Debate: Avoiding Mistakes

The Main Strategy of Presidential Candidates in Election Debate: Avoiding Mistakes

The mandatory electoral debate between presidential candidates Daniel Noboa and Luisa González took place on the night of October 1. Both candidates focused on avoiding mistakes rather than engaging in a lively debate, according to analysts. Political consultant Carlos Ferrín expected Noboa to dominate the debate, but González appeared fully prepared and performed well. However, the cautious approach of both candidates led to a linear and boring debate, lacking emotion and technical language. Some analysts believe that González came out as the winner, as she improved from her performance in the first round, while Noboa did not live up to the high expectations set for him. However, a clear winner cannot be determined until the results of the post-debate polls are released. Despite this, both candidates failed to effectively position their messages and left no lasting impact on public opinion. The candidates missed opportunities to deepen their ideas and messages. Debates, in general, do not have a significant impact on voter mobilization or change voting trends, as people tend to confirm their pre-existing opinions of the candidates.

