Formal education in El Salvador, problems and dilemmas: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Platform program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about education, pointing out that there are two types of it: formal and informal education.

“Formal education is characterized by having elements of certification and accreditation that at the end of the data generates a diploma that certifies the achievement of each person”he explained.

Given this, he revealed that in El Salvador the illiteracy rate is 9.7% and more than 50% of those over 60 years of age are illiterate, and that on the other hand, in rural areas it is 15.2% and in urban areas it is 6.5%. %.

“School attendance by group is 87% of those who have entered schools, with migration and violence being one of the main causes of school dropout”.

Finally, Fagoaga detailed that the percentage of people who do not pass an academic degree is 30.9% in the population under 60 years of age.

See the full statements:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

