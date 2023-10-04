Home » Formal education in El Salvador, problems and dilemmas: Walter Fagoaga
News

Formal education in El Salvador, problems and dilemmas: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
Formal education in El Salvador, problems and dilemmas: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Platform program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about education, pointing out that there are two types of it: formal and informal education.

“Formal education is characterized by having elements of certification and accreditation that at the end of the data generates a diploma that certifies the achievement of each person”he explained.

Given this, he revealed that in El Salvador the illiteracy rate is 9.7% and more than 50% of those over 60 years of age are illiterate, and that on the other hand, in rural areas it is 15.2% and in urban areas it is 6.5%. %.

“School attendance by group is 87% of those who have entered schools, with migration and violence being one of the main causes of school dropout”.

Finally, Fagoaga detailed that the percentage of people who do not pass an academic degree is 30.9% in the population under 60 years of age.

See the full statements:

See also  Penny and Rewe peanut butter recalled

You may also like

Multiple People Shot in ‘Active Shooter Situation’ at...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, September 4,...

Baihou Middle School Celebrates 100th Anniversary: A Century...

Migration pact: Tunisia rejects EU funds

11 years in prison for a man who...

Terrifying Road Rage Incident in Miami Springs: Man...

Petro apologized on behalf of the State for...

Chongqing’s Consumer Market: A Blend of Culture, Fireworks,...

Chaos in the House of Representatives: Chairman McCarthy...

The Who releases the deluxe edition of “Who’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy