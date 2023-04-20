The original dubbing of the 87 version of the animation will return to “Ninja Turtles: Schrader’s Revenge” and Chinese voice will be added-DoNews Game

The original dubbing of the 87 version of the animation will return to “Ninja Turtles: Schrader’s Revenge” and Chinese voice will be added

On today’s Gamera Games 5th anniversary special, a new promotional video for the action-breaking game “Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” was released. In the video, the Chinese voice actors of the 87 version of “Ninja Turtles” return collectively to give their voices to the game. These familiar voices instantly bring all players back to the TV in childhood memories. As for when the Chinese voice will be updated, Gamera said that it is still confirming the details with the development team, and the specific time will be announced later.

Actors participating in the Chinese dubbing of “Ninja Turtles: Schrader’s Revenge” include Liu Haixia (female reporter April), Zhang Wenyu (Schrader), Ning Jie (Leonardo), Zhang Jie (Donatello) , Xin Minhang (Mr. Sprint), etc., most of them are the original crew of Liao Yi’s 87 version of “Ninja Turtles” animation. In the game, various sound effects, lines and Easter eggs have been perfectly restored, which I believe will bring the feeling of memory to many players.

“Ninja Turtles: Schrader’s Revenge” is an action game created by Tribute Games based on the 87 TV animation as the prototype. Many classic details are reinterpreted in retro pixel style. The four Ninja Turtle brothers, Master Splinter, the female reporter April and the masked man Kathy Jones, a total of seven characters can be used in the game. The game supports local and online connection, and can accommodate up to 6 players to fight on the same screen.

After the Chinese dubbing is updated, players may wish to open “Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” again and relive the classic childhood memories in the game.