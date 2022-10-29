The original musical “Four Liangs of Youth” sings in Shanghai to bring the audience back to the 1990sFly into the homes of ordinary people

“Forty Two Youth” performance photo

Last night, Shanghai’s original musical “Forty Two Youth” was sung at the Shanghai Opera House. The audience seemed to be on a time machine and returned to the “Shanghai Bund” 30 years ago. The Bund, International Hotel, Huating Road Clothing Market, the old bus No. 71… In this musical, everyone relives the bond between themselves and the city.

“Four Liangs of Youth” is produced by Shanghai Concert Hall Management Co., Ltd. and tells a story that happened in the 1990s: In the summer of 1990, forget-me-nots were all over the mountains and four teenagers living in Anhui town: Zhang Yibao, Zeng Zi Xuan, Lin Siyu and An Ruizhi are each other’s closest partners. They took the college entrance examination this year and made a ten-year “forget-me-not” appointment. At the scene of the musical, the “Youth Alumni Association” composed of new-generation musical actors such as He Liangchen, Zhao Chaofan, Wang Ziting, Liu Xubin, Mao Jueyi, Jiang Qianru, Ma Liang, and Huang Jun made a surprise appearance.

“I heard that you are going to Huating Road Market, please buy me some clothes, that white T-shirt with moonlight embroidered on it.” “It’s right here on East Nanjing Road – after the first bend in Asia. It’s Shanghai. The Bund.” “It’s your youth that is squandered, like the Suzhou River in the distance, with a thousand turns and a thousand turns.”… The lines in the play are full of the youthful sentiments of the post-90s generation.

“Forty Two Youth”It premiered in 2017 and upgraded its production in 2018. In 2019, it was invited to perform in South Korea by the 13th Daegu International Musical Festival, and won the “Best International Musical” award. This performance further polished the script and added repertoire.It is reported that the play will perform 4 consecutive performances at Shanghai Shangyin Opera House from October 28 to 30, and then go to Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and other cities to start a national tour.Fang Liang, general manager of Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall, said: “Shanghai Concert Hall hopes to ‘go out’ through this original musical to promote Shanghai’s city image to the whole country and help promote Shanghai’s brand culture.” (Reporter from Xinmin Evening News) Wu Xiang)