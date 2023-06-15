TURIN – For fans it is a great return, even if in a special version and in a reduced edition. It’s about the Fiat Panda 4×4 which, to celebrate its 40th birthday, is presented in a new edition: “4×40°”Will be produced in 1,983 exclusive examples in honor of the birth year of the Fiat icon. Version dedicated to those who want to move safely on dirt roads and snow-covered roads, driving a reliable and comfortable car, even if it is small in size and consumes little fuel.







A unique, limited, top of the range 4×4. 40 years of undisputed commercial successes, since 1983, which persist and show no sign of diminishing: nearly 800,000 Panda 4×4 units sold and historic leader in the A 4×4 segment with 10% of the historic sales mix. On the weekend of 17 and 18 June 2023 the Panda gathering returns largest in the world, “Panda a Pandino 2023”. An unforgettable “family reunion” around the elegant Visconti Castle where the new Fiat Panda 4×40° will be exhibited.







In its Cross version, the Fiat Panda 4×40° offers an elegant ivory body colour, enhanced by the 15″ two-tone Style rims and black mirror caps. The exterior is enhanced by side moldings painted with the red 4×40° logo, celebratory stickers depicting the silhouettes of the original and current Panda cars and the 4×40° emblem on the central pillar. Ivory is also the main protagonist of the interior, coloring the dashboard and the soft touch inserts on the seats.







The latter are also embellished with celebratory icons, the 4×40° logo on the upper seat backrest band, double red stitching and recycled fabric on the central inserts. It is completed by front fog lights and LED daytime running lights, tinted windows, red front tow hooks, black roof bars, which accentuate its sporty look.

It also offers good roominess and comfort thanks to five seats with three rear headrests, height adjustment of the driver’s seat, leather steering wheel and gear knob. To guarantee pleasant and joyful driving, without sacrificing safety, it is equipped with a 7″ touchscreen DAB radio with CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, electric and heated rear-view mirrors, twilight and rain sensors and rear parking sensors.







There are many generations of special models in the special 4×4. The first including Sisley and Country Club between 1987 and 1995; the second with Cross in 2005, which contributed to the great success of the Panda 4×4 range thanks to the style similar to a large SUV but with the advantages that only a compact car can offer. The third generation, with gems like New Cross in 2014 and PanDakar in 2017 or the Fiat Panda Trussardi launched in 2019, the first luxury Panda born from the partnership between Fiat and a fashion house.

A legend that also lives on thanks to its loyal and passionate community of Panda 4X4 owners who, for example, broadcast their adventures on social networks, contributing to the creation of a timeless icon.