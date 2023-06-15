Friendly / Lesotho 0-2 Togo: a successful first for Agbagnon Évrard

During the friendly match against Lesotho, Agbagnon Évrard scored his first goal for the Togolese selection for his first tenure. Satisfied with his performance, the Ace OTR striker speaks.

«A first time, a goal, I’m happy for my performance and the whole team. We hope to continue like this “, said Agbagnon Évrard before projecting himself on the meeting against Eswatini” the objective has not changed, it is to always win as we did today. Put the package from the start of the match stay focused until the endadded the Ace OTR player