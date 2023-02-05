Home News They prepare a conservation plan for the María Camila and Eneal wetlands
They prepare a conservation plan for the María Camila and Eneal wetlands

At the Popular University of Cesar, the consultancy contract was socialized for the purpose of updating the environmental management plans for the María Camila and Eneal wetlands, as well as the formulation for the first time of this instrument in the Sicarare wetland.

With these instruments, it is sought to plan the conservation actions that must be directed towards the protection of these ecosystems, at a methodological level, studies will be carried out that allow knowing the current state of the wetlands in relation to their ecosystem resources such as the number of species of fauna, flora and hydrogeological conditions.

Wetlands are very productive ecosystems in terms of biodiversity in that they have a positive impact on aspects such as temperature regulation, they are biological corridors and habitat for several representative species of our fauna.

During the socialization, the different phases of the project were presented by the representatives of Utasoproasa temporary union executing the consultancy, they also listened and exchanged points of view with the different environmental organizations of the city.

From Corpocesar we call on the citizens of Valledupar to care for and preserve these ecosystems and we insist on the importance of environmental culture for the protection of the environment.

