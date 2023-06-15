Shanzuokou, Donghai County: Carry out a publicity campaign on “Preventing Illegal Fundraising and Protecting Family Happiness”_China Jiangsu Net

China Jiangsu Net, June 15th Lianyungang News On June 15th, Shanzuokou Town, Donghai County organized the Town Social Affairs Bureau, Police Station, Grid Center, Rural Commercial Bank and other functional units to set up stalls in front of the gates of Shanzuokou Middle School and Primary School At this point, the parents of the students who come to pick up and drop off from school will distribute the “Prevent Illegal Fundraising and Stay Away from Illegal Crimes” brochures, etc., so that more farmers can keep their money bags and protect happy families.

“There will be no pies in the sky. What will fall is either a trap or a trap. Think about whether you understand it, compare the risks, and see if the level of income is realistic. Ask your family and friends what they think. Don’t be fooled by gambling mentality and Lucky psychology blinds the eyes.” At the publicity site, Zhang Jianshuang, director of the town’s social affairs bureau, used a tweeter to warn the people who came to consult. At the same time, the town also uses emergency broadcasts, posting slogans, and grid groups to publicize prevention knowledge such as identifying illegal fundraising and staying away from routine traps to the general public in the town from multiple perspectives. “You don’t know if you don’t look at it. If you look at it, you will be shocked. If you are courteous for no reason, you will definitely have evil intentions. We elderly people should be more vigilant.” The left-behind old man Song held the brochure and kept muttering in his mouth. On the same day, a total of 3,000 brochures were distributed, and more than 1,600 people were received and consulted. (Sang Huaihua)