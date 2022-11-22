Reporter Song said

The 25th “Detective Conan” theatrical version “Detective Conan: Bride of Halloween” (hereinafter referred to as “Bride of Halloween”) is currently in theaters. This time, Conan and the policeman Toru Amuro have joined hands to solve a new case, and let the characters who died in the line of duty once again On the stage, everyone crossed time and space to solve the case, which became the biggest attraction of this theatrical version. “Conan”, who grew up with the audience, was originally based on brain-burning reasoning, but in recent years, the style has gradually transformed, and there have been big scenes such as “soccer shooting satellites” and “Osprey shooting Ferris wheel”. This change has enabled the theater version of “Conan” to still achieve good box office results, but the old IP of “Conan” is also undergoing the test of audience reputation.

cry with nostalgia

The story of “Halloween’s Bride” is set in Shibuya on Halloween. On this day, a wedding is being held in a hotel, and detective Sato shows up in a wedding dress. Gangsters broke into the wedding scene suddenly, and in order to protect Sato, Detective Takagi was injured. The wedding held on Halloween was full of weird atmosphere. In addition to Conan, the protagonist this time also has the popular character policeman Toru Amuro. Toru Amuro in the film has multiple identities. On the surface, he is a coffee shop waiter and private detective, and a member of the Black Organization. In fact, his real identity is an undercover policeman. He and Conan once joined forces in the theatrical version of “Detective Conan: Zero’s Executor”. In terms of ball skills and other operations, Toru Amuro turned into Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible”, showing action scenes such as the ultimate leap between buildings and picking up airplanes with bare hands.

Although the story takes place in the current timeline of “Detective Conan”, this time “Halloween Bride” puts a lot of memories of the “Police Academy Team”. The biggest crisis set in the story of “Halloween Bride” is that a collar bomb was installed on Toru Amuro’s neck. The plot uses this bomb incident to elicit memories of the “Police Academy Five”. When Toru Amuro was studying at the police academy, he had four very good friends. Although the five had different personalities, they shared a firm belief in the pursuit and defense of justice, and thus formed the “Five in the Police Academy”. Unexpectedly, four members of the five-member group died in the line of duty one after another. Among them, Matsuda Jinpei, the policeman who had the best relationship with Toru Amuro, died in an explosion. This time is also the big screen debut of the “Police Academy Five”, which has filled the regrets of many fans who love them.

The story setting of this theatrical version is full of emotions and touching. The plot mainly revolves around the good time of five people with different personalities in the police academy. This time the story begins with the “wedding” of police flower Miwako Sato and police officer Takagi Sherlock. The marriage of the classic CP in situ has excited fans. The development of the relationship between the two belongs to the type of long-term success. They made their romantic debut in wedding dresses, which made the fans excited and shouted that the sweetness was beyond the standard.

The most rare thing is that this time, whether it is the revenge organization “Trick or Treat” pumpkin formation, or the villain’s two-color jack-o-lantern deadly trap, they all took advantage of the opportunity of Halloween to investigate the case with passion in a nostalgic atmosphere. Coexistence with meticulous narrative.

light reasoning heavy action

The theatrical version of “Conan”, which integrates reasoning, adventure, love, friendship and other elements, has launched a total of 25 theatrical versions since “Time Detonated Skyscrapers” in 1997. After the release of “Halloween Bride”, more It is considered by the audience to be “the best theater version in recent years”. After watching this movie, the biggest feeling is that the reasoning elements and difficulty are weakened, and the overall atmosphere is more Hollywood-style commercial blockbuster. This trend of “light reasoning and heavy action” has become more and more obvious in the theater version of “Conan” in recent years.

The theatrical version is derived from the TV version of “Detective Conan” broadcast in 1996. In the first ten theatrical versions of “Conan”, the style of painting inherited the style of the TV version of the animation, focusing on reasoning, and in At that time, they all achieved good results at the box office and word-of-mouth. Especially the sixth “Detective Conan: The Dead of Baker Street”, which combines the thinking of social reality with the classic reasoning of Jack the Ripper in Sherlock Holmes, is still talked about by many movie fans. It is worth mentioning that the screenwriter of the sixth part is Takashi Nozawa, who won the Edogawa Ranpo Award in 1997 for his mystery novel “Malicious Dotted Line”. The Douban score of “The Undead” remains at 9.1.

The development of the theatrical version of “Conan” has not been smooth sailing. Since the 11th “Detective Conan: The Coffin of Cyan Bi”, the level of the theatrical version has been commented by the audience as “disappointing every year”. The decline in word-of-mouth is mainly due to the continuous change of the main creative personnel, which makes the theater version present various styles. In particular, the intensified “light reasoning and heavy action” has made the reasoning of the cases set in the theatrical version weaker and weaker. Various explosions, fighting and other large-scale action scenes are used as selling points, which makes the movie appear in the movie. Anti-scientific scenes such as lifting a car and Conan relying on a skateboard to reach the sky. In the theatrical version of “Pure Black Nightmare”, the action scene of Shuichi Akai and Toru Amuro fighting on the Ferris wheel is already very outrageous, and in the end, Conan even used a football to try to support the collapsed Ferris wheel… The emergence of these plots made people The overall temperament of the theater version has changed from pursuing a sense of suspense to pursuing a sense of refreshment.

The change in thinking about the production of the theatrical version caused the “Conan” IP, which originally started as a reasoning, to be criticized for “reducing it to an action movie”. In order to please fans, the theatrical version of “Conan” in recent years has promoted the highly popular characters in animation such as Toru Amuro and Shuichi Akai to the status of the protagonist in turn. For example, the “Halloween Bride” released this year has the “Police Academy Five” as the main character, and Amuro Toru was also the executor of the theatrical version “Detective Conan: Zero” released in 2018. “The protagonist.

The proportion and freshness of reasoning are reduced, and the former supporting characters have replaced the protagonists in turn. The post-85s and post-90s who grew up watching Conan have also become adults who have entered the workplace. However, the box office of the theatrical version of “Detective Conan” is still rising. Among the first 24 theatrical releases, the box office of “Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet” reached 200 million yuan, breaking the box office record of the “Conan” series in China, and the appearance of the end-credit eggs of each film will still make many people Conan fans are looking forward to the development of the next one.

